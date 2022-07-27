Wuhan market, which sold live mammals, at root of Covid pandemic

A new study released Tuesday says the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic can be traced back to animals sold at a seafood market in Wuhan, China.

In the new study, researchers found that while early COVID-19 cases occurred across Wuhan, the majority clustered in central Wuhan near the west bank of the Yangtze River, with a high number of cases located near to, and surrounding Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market.

Researchers traced five of the SARS-CoV-2-positive environmental samples to a single stall selling live mammals in late 2019.

For the complete study, as published in the website Science, click here.