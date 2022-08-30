You have until Friday to order Free at-home COVID Tests before program ends

Since January, the US government has been shipping free at-home COVID-19 tests to American households using the website CovidTests.gov. That program will end this coming Friday, September 2.

This past weekend, the US Postal Service homepage for at-home COVID tests posted a notice saying that the "order for free at-home COVID-19 tests program will be suspended on Friday, September 2, 2022."

The decision was made due to a limited supply of tests, according to an USA Today report.

Since the initial launch, four more free tests were added in March, and then another eight in May.

If you have not ordered any of the tests, you may still get all 16 free tests, but you'll need to act quickly.

It is simple to order your free tests.

1. Click here.

2. Enter your contact details and shipping information.

3. Click Check Out Now.

4. Verify that your information is correct and select Place My Order.

All orders will be shipped via First Class Package Service.

If you do not have access to the website or who have trouble ordering online, call 800-232-0233 to order the free tests.