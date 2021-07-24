The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of family dining habits, grocery shopping and schedules. Working and studying from home, with the associated time constraints, also played havoc on traditional mealtime.

Takeout and delivery became a larger part of many island restaurants. As things open up, many of the habits residents adopted during the pandemic are continuing. The concept of frozen meals at home has picked up steam.

A local company, Mama’s Group (MG), run by two Key Biscayne residents, and with a reputation as one of Miami’s premiere upscale catering firms, decided to launch 32 Degrees by MG to make it easy to have a fully cooked gourmet meal in five minutes or less.

The two owners, Andrew Echevarria and Borja Fabregas, recently told Islander News that they both share a passion for food and entertaining. This, they said, allows them to complement each other in backgrounds and skill sets.

The two met in 2009 at a friend’s house on Key Biscayne. Food was served. Drinks were served. MG (Mama’s Group) was born.

Echevarria, who enjoyed inventing in the kitchen from an early age, turned his hobby into a career by earning a culinary degree at Johnson and Wales. He further honed his skills with a “stage” (unpaid culinary internship) at Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink.

After a few years in Brickell, Echevarria, his wife, their daughter and twin sons moved back to the key. Aside from spending time with his family, Echevarria enjoys traveling and finds inspiration in cooking, relaxing in the pool, playing golf, and sometimes getting back to his old basketball roots.

Fabregas started his career in finance, but has always had a passion for food, wine and people.

The father of two young girls, Fabregas loves fishing and climbing mountains. In 2015, Fabregas created the Miami Food Bank, which has donated over 40,000-lbs. of food to support soup kitchens during Covid. His mantra is “quality, quality, quality and service.”

When COVID shut things down, events stopped, and companies moved to remote work mode, the Mama’s Group (MG) went silent. Needing another revenue source, they decided to move into home deliveries for their signature gourmet meals -- and 32 Degrees was born.

Fabregas and Echeverria believe their “fresh frozen” approach is unique. To them, it’s all about flexibility; to meet as little, or as much, as their customers’ schedules and lifestyles needed. They did not want to push their clients into a subscription commitment. MG serves anywhere from six to 50 meals, whether as a meal plan or for multi-course dinner parties.

In addition to flexibility, 32 Degrees focuses on the quality and flavor, which drives repeat business. In addition, their meals are additive- and preservative-free.

“The food we cook is the same thing you would enjoy at one of our catered events,” said Fabregas.

The menu is continuously evolving to offer more variety and prevent menu fatigue. Three of our most popular (albeit heartier) items: Ropa Vieja, Braised Short Ribs, and Beef Lasagna. Each of these take multiple hours to prepare at home.

“We also offer simple yet savory seafood and pasta dishes that many would say rival some of the city’s best restaurants,” said Fabregas, adding that they also have a kids’ menu, created with busy parents in mind.

The two men offer a solution to feeding kids without hassle and/or menu negotiation. The chicken tenders and the meatballs have become a favorite.

IN: You offer delivery in 24 hours. Are there set times for delivery? And what is your delivery area?

Orders are delivered within 24 hours from the time they are placed online. Currently we are delivering to the majority of Miami-Dade County.

IN: As Key Biscayne gets back to some degree of normalcy, has that impacted demand? Any changes you foresee?

Business is fortunately looking better each day. One reason being is that our customers are now busier than ever, and they lean on us for enjoyable convenience. But, more importantly, the quality of our product is our greatest differentiator. For example, we have highly discerning clients who continuously serve our fresh frozen meals at dinner parties. You’re plating a restaurant dish in the comfort of your own home. We encourage our clients to take the credit.

People will always continue to go out to restaurants, but when you are at home and don’t have the energy or ingredients to prepare a proper meal, and delivery services are forecasting over an hour, 32 Degrees is always on standby in the freezer. Heat in under 5 minutes in the microwave or 25 minutes in the oven.

IN: Anything you want your customers to know?

There IS such a thing as a fast, quality product. It really is as good, and easy as it sounds. Our website is user-friendly – all meals can easily be ordered and paid for online. The menu has something for everyone; aside from our signature entrees, we offer a variety of side dishes and healthy soups.

To review 32ByMG menu or place an order, click here. Enter the code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

