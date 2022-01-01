Just as fashion trends come and go so do food trends. 2021 was filled with TikTok food trends like baked feta pasta, nature’s cereal, pesto eggs, and corn ribs. Looking ahead 2022, seems to have much more than just social media trends in store, One can expect more spice, a focus on food waste, more global flavors, and epic entertaining ideas.

Here are what experts have deemed 7 food trends coming in 2022

1.Nostalgic foods

With chaos in the air( pandemic and all) it can be comforting to return to something familiar. This is why many will seek comforting foods in an effort to fell familiarity and wistful nostalgia. This can mean something different for each person, but experts see a lot of apple cobbler in our future.

2. Dining Out Will Be Even More of an Experience

After having their doors closed for so long restaurants are looking to make up for lost time. Dining companies report, that many restaurants plan to focus on more than just the food on your plate, they will try to create a dining experience. This could mean restaurants that transition guests to new spaces throughout each part of the meal, differing music tempos to accompany each course and more.

Watch for themed menus, creative settings, beverage brand partners, branded decor, cooking classes, prix-fixe menus, and uber-Instagrammable moments.

3. To-Go and Takeout Aren't Going Anywhere

What will not be left in 2021 is the success of delivery and pick-up options. More than seven in 10 Americans now order food from restaurants directly, according to a study. And the amount of people using third-party delivery apps at least weekly spiked from 15% in July 2020 to more than 28% in April 2021.

During the pandemic, restaurants got more creative with their offerings and adopted new technologies to make ordering more seamless for their customers. This created a demand for this dining option, a demand that has not yet gone away. The rise in popularity of ghost kitchens and virtual brands, or restaurants that provide food only via delivery and have no actual storefront for customers to visit, is also responsible for this staying a trend.