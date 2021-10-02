Reimagining taco night can be as simple as a new protein swap.

Spice up your favorite taco dishes by making walnuts the star ingredient. Nutty and full of flavor, “walnut meat” turns taco recipes into plant-forward options. Try these Walnut-Stuffed Korean Street Tacos and Walnut “Chorizo” Tacos for a tasty and nutritious meal, loaded with all the goodness of California walnuts.

It’s easier than ever to do more with California Walnuts. Discover more recipes at walnuts.org .

Walnut "Chorizo" Tacos

Total time: 40 minutes

Servings: 2

Pickled Vegetables:

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

8 radishes, thinly sliced

2 medium jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced

1 large clove garlic, t0-hinly sliced

Walnut Chorizo Crumble:

1 1/2 cups black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups California walnuts

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1 teaspoon ground chipotle

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

Tacos:

16 whole wheat tortillas

olive oil

thinly sliced romaine lettuce

fresh cilantro leaves

lime wedges

To make pickled vegetables: In small bowl, stir lime juice, sugar and sea salt. Stir in radishes, jalapenos and garlic slices; let stand 30 minutes to pickle.

To make walnut "chorizo" crumble: In food processor, pulse beans and walnuts until coarsely chopped. Add 2 tablespoons oil, white vinegar, paprika, chili powder, oregano, salt, chipotle, cumin and coriander; pulse until mixture is finely chopped and resembles ground meat, stirring several times and moving mixture from bottom of food processor bowl to top to evenly mix.

In large nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat remaining oil. Add "chorizo" mixture and cook 10 minutes, or until mixture is browned and resembles ground meat, stirring frequently.

To prepare tacos: Brush each tortilla lightly with oil. On skillet over medium-high heat, cook briefly to brown on both sides, keeping warm in foil until all tortillas are cooked.

Remove pickled vegetables from liquid and discard garlic slices. Fill each tortilla with equal amounts "chorizo" and pickled vegetables. Garnish with lettuce and cilantro; serve with lime wedges.

Walnut-Stuffed Korean Street Tacos

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Walnut "Meat":

2 cups California walnuts

2 tablespoons gochujang (red chili paste) sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Marinated Vegetables:

4 green onions

ice water

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 English cucumber, sliced thin

1 watermelon radish, sliced thin

1 cup carrots, cut into matchsticks

fresh cayenne peppers, sliced thin (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons black sesame seeds

Crema:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon hot chili sauce

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

8 whole-wheat tortillas

1 bunch cilantro

2 fresh limes, cut into wedges

1/2 cup California walnuts

To make walnut "meat": In food processor, pulse walnuts to coarsely chop. In skillet over medium heat, add gochujang sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Add walnuts and stir. Turn to low heat, cover and keep warm.

To make vegetables: Cut whites off green onions and discard. Slice greens into thin strips and place in bowl of ice water. In bowl, stir vinegar and honey. Add cucumber; radish; carrots; peppers, if desired; and sesame seeds. Stir to combine.

To make crema: Mix yogurt with chili sauce and salt.

Warm tortillas. Scoop 1/8 walnut meat into each tortilla. Spoon cream on top of walnut meat. Add marinated vegetables and green onions.

Top tacos with cilantro, squeeze of lime juice and walnuts.

SOURCE:

California Walnuts