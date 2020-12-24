The island has a delicious and varied offering of desserts, making it almost impossible to beat the combination of sweet fruit and decadent desserts. But how about if you are staying in? What sweetness can you add to your family's sweet offerings this holiday season?

This delicious recipe for Apple Cake highlights the crisp fruit but also the cinnamon sugar-flavored pastry. It’s luscious but doesn’t overdo it on the sweet meter with just the right mix of flavors.

The cake is baked with the apples inside as the middle layer, which creates a moist, finished product. The apples are gooey, baked in a cinnamon sugar coating, making them a sweet and light complement to the perfectly baked cake.

Start by mixing the apples with cinnamon and, of course, sugar. Set the mixture aside. Now it’s time for cake. First, mix all the dry ingredients together then mix in the wet ingredients.

The secret to this cake is creating layers that will hold up. Pour half of the batter into a round springform pan first then add apple mixture and top it all with the rest of the cake batter.

Finally, for a little extra sweetness, sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar over the top of the cake before baking.

Once baked, this cake can be drizzled with icing (if you’d like) to make it an even more delightful treat to satisfy any sweet tooth.

This cake is perfect for any get-together, families looking for an after-dinner indulgence or anyone who just loves fruity desserts. It’s delectable enough for fancy occasions, but also simple enough to make at home for just a couple.

With fluffy cake layers and a soft apple center, this cake does it all. Not to mention the drip of icing at the end that all but guarantees everyone will be asking for seconds.

Find more recipes and sweet desserts at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Apple Cake

Servings: 8-16

3 cups Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and diced

3 teaspoons cinnamon

6 tablespoons, plus 2 cups, sugar, divided

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup oil

4 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

icing (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In medium bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and 5 tablespoons sugar until combined. Set aside.

In large bowl, mix flour, 2 cups sugar, baking powder and salt until combined. Form well in middle of mixture. Add oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla; mix until blended.

In springform pan, pour half of batter. Add apple mixture. Pour remaining batter over apple mixture. Sprinkle remaining sugar over batter.

Bake 40-50 minutes, or until top is golden brown and tester comes out clean and dry.

Drizzle with icing, if desired.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net