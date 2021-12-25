If you decide not to partake in any of the festivities going on around the island, staying home and enjoying the evening with family and neighbors is a good idea. Here are a couple of holiday recipes sure to satisfy your guests.
Baked Camembert Wreath with Navel Orange and Cranberry
Recipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of Sunkist
Prep time: 2 hours
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
- 1 Sunkist Navel orange
- 1 can (8 ounces) jellied cranberry sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 camembert cheese wheel
- 1 bag (25 ounces) frozen Parker House style rolls, thawed
- sprigs rosemary, for garnish
- sprigs thyme, for garnish
Instructions
- In bowl, add zest and juice from orange.
- Add jellied cranberry sauce and red pepper flakes; mix. Store in airtight container in refrigerator until ready to use.
- Cover baking sheet or round pizza stone with parchment paper.
- Using cheese wheel as guide in center, arrange rolls around cheese leaving about 1/4-inch space between rolls.
- Create two concentric circles of rolls around cheese then place cheese back in refrigerator and let dough rise 2 hours.
- Heat oven to 325 F.
- Remove top of rind from cheese wheel and place in center of dough. Bake 7-8 minutes.
- Remove from oven and add orange cranberry sauce. Bake 7-8 minutes until bread is golden and cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Garnish with sprigs of rosemary and thyme.
Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels
Recipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of Sunkist
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Servings: 4
- 4 Sunkist Navel oranges
- 3 cups water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- 1 cup dark chocolate, melted
Instructions
- Rinse and dry oranges. Slice both ends off each orange.
- Using paring knife, carefully score each orange in quarters then remove peel from each section, trying not to get too much pith.
- Slice peels into 1/4-inch strips. Add to pot and cover with water and sugar; stir. Bring to boil.
- Turn heat to medium-low until water reaches soft simmer. Simmer 45 minutes. Add vanilla before turning off heat and stirring.
- Remove peels from syrup and cool on wire rack. Roll in sugar to coat.
- Serve immediately or dry at least 4 hours, or overnight.
- Dip candied orange peels one at a time in dark chocolate.
- Place on parchment paper to set up and harden. Store in airtight container.