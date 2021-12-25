If you decide not to partake in any of the festivities going on around the island, staying home and enjoying the evening with family and neighbors is a good idea. Here are a couple of holiday recipes sure to satisfy your guests.

Baked Camembert Wreath with Navel Orange and Cranberry

Recipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of Sunkist

Prep time: 2 hours

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1 Sunkist Navel orange

1 can (8 ounces) jellied cranberry sauce

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 camembert cheese wheel

1 bag (25 ounces) frozen Parker House style rolls, thawed

sprigs rosemary, for garnish

sprigs thyme, for garnish

Instructions

In bowl, add zest and juice from orange. Add jellied cranberry sauce and red pepper flakes; mix. Store in airtight container in refrigerator until ready to use. Cover baking sheet or round pizza stone with parchment paper. Using cheese wheel as guide in center, arrange rolls around cheese leaving about 1/4-inch space between rolls. Create two concentric circles of rolls around cheese then place cheese back in refrigerator and let dough rise 2 hours. Heat oven to 325 F. Remove top of rind from cheese wheel and place in center of dough. Bake 7-8 minutes. Remove from oven and add orange cranberry sauce. Bake 7-8 minutes until bread is golden and cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with sprigs of rosemary and thyme.

Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Peels

Recipe courtesy of Brandi Milloy on behalf of Sunkist

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 4

4 Sunkist Navel oranges

3 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

1 cup dark chocolate, melted

Instructions