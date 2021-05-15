Miami Beach prepares for the 20th Anniversary Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

One of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (presented by Capital One) returns this month with new protocols dedicated to delivering a safe and comfortable event experience.

The event runs May 20-23 with Carbone Fine Food presents Italian Bites on the Beach, hosted by Giada De Laurentiis. Later that evening fans can celebrate 20 years in style at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with the SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration hosted by Martha Stewart.

Some new event additions to the 20th anniversary Festival include:

- Sunset Happy Hour presented by Santo Tequila hosted by Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar (Friday, May 21)

- Celebration Dessert Party! 20 Years of Miami Spice and SOBEWFF® hosted by Scott Conant (Saturday, May 22)

- Rockin' Sushi hosted by The Succulent Bite® (Saturday, May 22)

- Brunch hosted by Adrianne Calvo and Claire Robinson part of the Town House® Cracker Brunch Series (Sunday, May 23)

- BACARDI's Best of the Fest hosted by Andrew Zimmern with a special performance by Rev-Run (Sunday, May 23)

The festival will look and feel different this year, but the commitment is unchanged – Eat. Drink. Educate. in support of its mission to cultivate the future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

It also gives participating chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs a platform to promote their businesses.

Apart from the Wine Spectator Wine Seminar Series, all events will take place outdoors with new additional measures on capacity restrictions, cleaning, sanitization, limited physical contact, and mask requirements. For full details, please click here.

Guest health screening at event venues will include symptom / temperature checks, attestation of either a negative RT-PCR COVID test no more than 72 hours prior to the event or completed vaccination and presentation of a cleared SymCheck™ QR Code; and a contactless ticketing system at all events

The Festival’s signature open-air tasting tents nestled on the sands of Miami Beach will feature multiple daily sessions to accommodate capacity restrictions, thorough sanitization and more.

The complete line-up of events is available online at sobewff.org.