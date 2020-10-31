Amici: Authentic Italian cuisine with a large helping of friends

The new Amici restaurant, located in The Towers of Key Biscayne, reopened its doors a few weeks ago to offer traditional and homemade flavors of authentic Italian cuisine.

Danilo Gualtieri’s premise for his restaurant is “Good Cuisine and Good Friends.” offering the best of traditional Italian cuisine and enjoying it with friends.

Danilo was born in San Marino, the smallest and one of oldest republics in the world. The people there are hospitable and friendly, which is why Danilo chose “Amici” (Friends) as the name of his restaurant.

“We want it to be a place where people enjoy coming to spend time with friends, with a good atmosphere,” said Danilo.

In San Marino, the Gualtieri family has owned and operated several restaurants, following a tradition that began with his grandmother and father. Today, the Gualtieri restaurant is located in the historic center of the town. The family had four restaurants in San Marino: Garibaldi, Loco, El Nido del Falco, and Gualtieri.

“We are a family with a long tradition in Italian cuisine from the Emilia-Romagna region,” said Danilo. “There, some of the famous Italian dishes arise, such as Lasagna Bolognesa, Cannelloni or Tagliatelle. And also ingredients like Prosciutto or Parmesan Reggiano cheese.”

In Amici at Key Biscayne, Danilo recommends dishes not to miss, such as the Tuna Tartar ($19) or the Salmon Carpaccio ($17). In fish, the Branzino alla Griglia ($33), which has an exceptional preparation.

In pastas, the Lasagna Romagnola ($17), Tagliatelle alla Bolognese ($17) and the Angollotti with Gorgonzola sauce ($18) are unmissable. When choosing a dessert, you can go with an authentic tiramisu, or profiteroles with Italian ice cream and chocolate on top.

From the simplest moments to the most moving and unforgettable occasions, food brings friends together to enjoy and celebrate. That’s Amici.

If you go:

AMICI AT KEY BISCAYNE

1111 Crandon Blvd. (inside Towers of Key Biscayne)

(786) 453-0974.

Email: info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Instagram

Facebook

Visit them online here