Beachfront dining at Open Seas Cafe

Open Seas Café offers relaxing beachfront venue for fresh, family-friendly eating

Everything you need to lounge, eat and play. That simple promise, made on their website, is the pitch for Open Seas Café, one of the island’s newest beachside spots to enjoy a delicious bite, a frozen pina colada or refreshing margarita.

According to the Cuban-born owner, Jorge Diaz, the concept he and his team wanted for Open Seas was a place where everyone felt comfortable, to enjoy a family outing “as if they were at a resort on vacation.”

Located in Crandon Park south beach, Open Seas Café offers an extensive menu of popular dishes like Bahamian conch fritters, fish tacos – their signature menu entry - and masitas de puerco (pork chunks) served with black beans and rice.

They offer “pampering beach services,” including beach chairs and umbrellas rentals. You can order the food while at the beach and they will deliver your order beachside. And Diaz chimes in with pride, “todo fresco” (everything is fresh).

There is also a second location of Open Seas Café, on the northern tip of the south beach that offers paellas, offering paellas made by Paellas Miramontes.

Islander News caught up with Diaz for a Q&A.

IN. How did you get started in the industry?

JD. When I graduated from FIU and was looking for a job, I found an opportunity to learn the industry from David Gonzalez at Lighthouse Café and fell in love with it. David is married to my cousin Reina Gonzalez and is a master in the industry. There I learned the basis for what we offer here today.

IN. Is there a “secret” to your success?

JD. I try to hire the best people I can who share my fascination with offering great customer service. I want our customers to feel at home and leave happy.

IN. Proudest moment in your career?

JD. Any time I hear positive feedback from our customers.

IN. Favorite part of what you do?

JD. The opportunity to be creative, constantly looking for ways to improve what we do here at Open Seas. I also get to meet incredibly wonderful people.

IN. What is your favorite dish at Open Seas Café?

JD. Easy. The grouper fish taco.

IN. If you go in the kitchen to make something for yourself, what are you preparing?

JD. Cheese flan, Cuban-style.

IN. Favorite junk food?

JD. Timba de guayaba y queso. (White cheese with guava slices)

IN. Is there any food you do not like?

JD. Tripas. (small intestines)

IN. What does Jorge Diaz like to do in his free time?

JD. Anything water related. Diving, swimming, kayaking. Also enjoy playing basketball.

IN. Favorite part of working in Key Biscayne.

JD. What’s not to like? I get to meet great families; the village supports us and allows us to be creative. I’m also very appreciative of the Matheson family, who had the vision for Crandon Park and donated the land and limited commercialism so the public can enjoy the purity of this place.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

JD. That I’m a lawyer.

IN. Any advice for someone with a desire to get into the culinary industry?

JD. You have to be passionate about this. It can be very rewarding, but you also have to be willing to work hard, and know what you are doing.

If you go.

Open Seas Café is located in Crandon Park Beach South, 6747 Crandon Blvd.. You can reach them at (786) 305-4747.

They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday.