There are more places to consume a burger on the island – over 35 different locales – than pizza or tacos. There are all kinds of options, from a delicious basic cheeseburger like the one you can enjoy at the Donut Gallery, to a truffle burger, grilled while you wait at The Golden Hog and everything in between.

But what makes this dish popular, not only on Key Biscayne, but across the country? And where did it come from?

Trying to do research on the origin of the burger is like trying to find a parking spot at The Square on a Saturday. Going back thousands of years, there is evidence that the ancient Egyptians ate ground meat.

In 1983, Frank X. Tolbert, a former columnist at the Dallas Morning News, authored the book called Tolbert’s Texas, in which he wrote: “It took me years of sweatneck research before I finally determined, at least in mine and in some other Texas historian’s estimation, that Fletcher Davis (1864-1941), also known as “Old Dave'' of Athens, in Henderson County, Texas, invented the hamburger sandwich.”

Wonder what Tolbert would think of some of the “out there” burgers that are served at some island restaurants? Such a burger served at Gran Inka Restaurant, a Peruvian establishment? Vicky Zang, one of Islander News’ burger experts who helps author “Burger and Bits,” called it “the best burger I have ever eaten.”

Another unusual burger-serving establishment is Kazumi, a “Modern Japanese” restaurant that’s located in The Square. They feature wagyu beef sliders, with arugula and topped with a quail egg. Owner Antonio Braschi said it is “the best thing on the menu.” And over at the Ritz-Carlton Miami-Key Biscayne, you can feel the sand in your feet while enjoying gourmet burgers at Dune Burgers on the Beach.

Another unusual burger option involves heading over to a Peruvian rotisserie chicken restaurant. Yes, you read that correctly. Brasas Key Biscayne in the Galleria Shopping Center, serves up a Half-Pound Hamburger. Or, how about a Hawaiian burger at a Mexican restaurant? Seems strange, but the loaded Hawain burger at Tacopolis in The Square is a delicious meal unto its own.

No matter what your price point – or taste preferences -- there is a burger in Key Biscayne to suit your needs.

Want to learn more? Visit our website every Friday, where we publish our #burgerfriday post, highlighting some of the best burger options on Key Biscayne.

And stay tuned for the the June 23 edition, when our self-proclaimed burger experts – Ava, Eli, Jonathan and Vicky – take us on a Key Biscayne burger tasting tour.