“Burgers and Bits” is an occasional series in which four Islander News interns assess the burgers from Key Biscayne restaurants. The series was the brainstorm of these self-proclaimed “burger experts” – Elizabeth Zang, Ava Castaneda, Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang.This week, they sampled entrees from Tutto Pasta & Pizza, Milanezza and El Gran Inka.

Elizabeth (Eli):What do an Italian, a Peruvian and an Argentinian restaurant all have in common? Aside from all of them being located in Key Biscayne, they all have a burger on their menu. This week, the Burgers and Bits team went to every corner of the island’s culinary world with one goal: Taste these burgers. We went to Tutto Pizza and Pasta (Italian), El Gran Inka (Peruvian fusion), and Milanezza (Argentinian). The idea this week was not only to test the burgers, but also to see how these different cuisine types developed a burger. It is no news to anyone that burgers are not a common dish in Italy, Argentina or Peru – or, really, anywhere other than the US. But them being such an American staple, it’s no surprise that these restaurants have it on their menu.

Jonathan (Jonny): When making a burger, you usually have two routes: perfect the traditional recipe, or add new ingredients for a new twist to the classic. In this article, you are going to see the approach these three restaurants took. Did their burgers make the grade?

Tutto Pasta and Pizza

Eli: If I had to guess what an Italian burger would be, I would definitely not think of this one. In fact, despite it being served at an Italian restaurant this burger tasted entirely American. Upon first glance, it looked like a simple, classic burger. However, the flavors took the upper hand once I grabbed my first bite. The bread was perfectly cooked – warm, crispy and soft. And the cheese gave the burger a kick of flavor that took it over the top.

Vicky:My expectations for this burger were not high as when I think of this restaurant I automatically think typical Italian cuisine. However, when I took a bite of my burger, sparks flew. It was delicious. The meat was perfectly cooked, it was simple yet very flavorful. Absolutely recommend it.

Jonny: When people think of Tutto Pasta and Pizza, they naturally think of the namesake meals. However, those folks should now think of burgers as an essential part of the culinary mix. The burger presentation was great, and so were the bacon and cheese. However, the best part of the burger was the meat, as it was cooked perfectly. This really tied the burger together, and I loved it. Overall, it was my favorite burger of the three.

Gran Inka

Eli: This burger surprised me in all of the best ways. To be honest, when we first ordered the burger I was a little nervous. It was nothing like any I’ve tasted, beginning with the toppings. Instead of the regular bacon, lettuce and tomato, the restaurant went with a Peruvian twist. The burger included a tomato jam and cilantro aioli. With that said, I took the first bite with few expectations. However, as soon as I took that bite I was ready for another. I was surprised by how the flavors perfectly came together, a perfect merriment of sweet and salty. Not to mention, the burger was a great size and the meat was perfectly cooked. This burger was amazing, and in my eyes a 10/10. As a self-proclaimed burger expert, I loved how different this burger was from other burgers I’ve eaten.

Jonny: Burgers are one of the most common items served at restaurants, and thus it’s important for restaurants to add new ingredients to spice up their presentation. The Gran Inka burger had two ingredients not normally paired with burgers: a tomato jam paste and queso on the side. The tomato jam made the burger taste very sweet, similar to the guava burger at Lokal. While I personally like sweet burgers, it is not something I would regularly order. The queso, on the other hand, was a total game-changer. It is definitely something I would get with every burger I order in the future. Overall, a great burger.

Vicky: At first glance this burger seems rather normal, but don't be fooled. It was the best burger I have ever eaten. It has this tomato jam paste, with perfectly made guacamole, mixed with the meat. Perfection! The meat was cooked exceptionally. It was crispy on top and juicy inside, and as I took my first bite my eyes grew large. When I was finished, I immediately craved for more. Truly one of the best burgers on the market.

Milanezza: El Grosso Burger

Eli: When I think of Milaneza, I think of the dish itself – an Argentinian delicacy. However, this restaurant is known for more than their signature dish. And this burger felt like it was from Argentina. The ham and cheese combo, as well as the fried egg, are very common in Argentina. But it is not common to add them to burgers. That is why I would call this a mix of America and Argentina. I particularly loved the fried egg; it added a great touch. The runny yolk perfectly marinated the bun and the rest of the dish. The meat itself was cooked very well, with lots of flavor.

Jonny: Continuing with unique burger ingredients, the Milanezza burger has an egg on it. Similar to an actual milanezza from the restaurant, the egg goes perfectly with the meat. This burger was cooked extremely well, making the finished dish something you could never go wrong with ordering.

Vicky:The presentation of this burger was impeccable. The burger itself had a lot of flavors going on that made none of them really stand out. I would say what you normally expect when you want to eat a burger. The bread was a little too flavorful, and did not compliment the rest. However all the toppings in the burger were of great quality, the egg was perfectly cooked, the tomato and lettuce were there throughout the whole burger not just a little piece.

If you go:

Gran Inka is located in the Winn Dixie Plaza at 606 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 365-7883

Milanezza is located in the CVS Plaza at 700 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 646-1001

Tutto Pizza & Pasta is located in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd #111. You can reach them at (305) 361-2224