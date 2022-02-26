“Burgers and Bits” is an occasional series that was the brainstorm of four Islander News interns – Elizabeth Zang, Ava Castaneda, Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang. These self-proclaimed “burger experts” report and write reviews of burgers as prepared by Key restaurants.This week: Novecento and Narbona.

Elizabeth: It is easy to realize why burgers are so loved. In a world of confusion, so many languages and so many different dishes, it is comforting to know exactly what you are going to get when ordering. A burger, no matter what country or restaurant you are in, is always a burger.

This week we took a little bit of a trip to South America. Not literally, but our taste buds definitely did. We tried two famous restaurants on the island that specialize in food from Latin America. Novecento, a Key staple, has been praised for its authentic and amazing tasting Argentinian cuisine.

Narbona, on the other hand, just recently joined us, but it has been all the buzz for its taste of Uruguay. Naturally, these two spots do not specialize in burgers, but that is what made our mission so fun. We wanted to see how South America takes on burgers.

Jonathan: While these places do not specialize in burgers, they are known for their high quality meat dishes, especially their milanezzas. It was then our task to find out if their meat preparation abilities translate effectively to burgers.

Disclaimer: both burgers were ordered anonymously online and then picked up.

Tasting Bits

Novecento - Hamburguesa Novecento

Elizabeth: This was the first burger we tried and it did not disappoint. The patty itself was cooked perfectly and had all the right flavors (maybe it had the secret Argentinian touch). With every bite I could tell the ingredients were of great quality. Overall the burger came together to form perfection. However, being completely honest, the burger was a little damaged when it got to me. The fried egg had broken open and the bottom bun was soggy with yolk.

Jonathan: Novecento has mastered the art of the burger. Many times, restaurants try to break free of the “traditional” and spice things up. While it may work in some cases, other times it can be a flop. Novecento did not mess around and whipped up a classic burger impossible to disappoint. With high-quality bacon, a delicious egg, and scrumptious meat, this burger is definitely one I would recommend.

Victoria: After a long day at school, this was the perfect dish I needed. The look of the burger wasn’t very appealing at first, but when I tasted the perfectly seasoned and cooked burger, there were fireworks in my mouth. This burger is definitely made for a hungry mouth. The combination of flavors worked perfectly together. Overall, I would give it a 8.5/10.

If you want to try it: Location: 620 Crandon Blvd. Contact: (305) 362-0900

Narbona - BBQ Burger

Elizabeth: I really enjoy it when restaurants add their own special touch to a classic dish, and Narbona did just that. The burger featured house-made crispy onion rings and a touch of BBQ sauce. What initially seemed like such an odd combination came together in a perfect way. Narbona did a great job of combining the flavors into something great. The only problem I had was that there was not as much sauce as I would have liked.

Jonathan: In math, there are certain ratios that are deemed to be “perfect.” This can be due to the principles they represent, or the equations they produce. In the world of burgers, there’s one ratio like this: The meat-to-bun ratio. This is a relationship that must be perfected in order to craft the perfect burger. Put too much bun, the customer feels cheated. But too much meat, the customer may be left feeling overwhelmed. Although Narbona had too much meat (thus disrupting the ratio), it was able to more than make up for it with a delicious onion ring seasoned in rich bbq sauce.

Victoria: This burger was delicious. The onion ring and dollop of bbq sauce were not too powerful, but a great addition to the burger. The bun-to-burger ratio was a little off; the burger being bigger, but that didn't create too much of a problem. The meat was perfectly cooked. If the bbq sauce was not there, it might have been missing some seasoning. I really enjoyed this burger, and I would say it attracts diners who are looking for something more filling. I would give this burger a 7/10.

If you want to try it: Location: 260 Crandon Blvd. Contact: (786) 796-1400.

