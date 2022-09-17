Carpaccio is a delicacy that is both healthy and refreshing

Carpaccio, the traditional Italian appetizer made of raw beef sliced as thin as paper, is said to have been invented by Giuseppe Cipriani, owner of Harry’s Bar in Venice. According to the website her.ie, Countess Amalia Nani Mocenigo visited Cipriani’s establishment for a bite to eat. Having previously been advised to avoid cooked meat, she asked if they could make something for her to eat.

The chef at Harry’s prepared a plate of finely sliced, raw beef with a cream-colored sauce. Cipriani named it “Carpaccio” as the colors on the plate reminded him of the Venetian painter Vittore Carpaccio, and the rest is culinary history.

While the idea of eating raw beef might not appeal to everyone, carpaccio has grown in popularity as it is considered healthier – not only due to its protein, but because raw meat lacks any carcinogenic HCAs (heterocyclic amines). HCAs are found in processed, cooked or grilled meats, as it is created by high heat or open flames. Also, the overall caloric intake in carpaccio makes it ideal for weight control and fat.

Carpaccio has grown not only in popularity, but also in sophistication and variety, with proteins like raw fish replacing beef as a principal ingredient, and with the protein served on a bed of greens.

Locally, many island restaurants serve carpaccio. One of them, Costa Med Bistro + Wine in the Square Shopping Center, even dedicates a section of its menu to Carpaccio and three varieties, according to Antonio Braschi, owner and operator.

“Our customers love our crudo selection and in addition to our three regular menu items, we will occasionally offer additional carpaccio selections,” added Braschi.

Some of the offers include different fish varieties, like a branzino carpaccio, salmon and tuna and “even a scallop carpaccio that was very popular,” he said.

Costa Med also has expanded their offerings. In the heat of the summer, a citric fruit carpaccio was very well received.

Costa Med’s other two carpaccio offerings include a thinly sliced octopus plate, served with red onions, fresh tomatoes, arugula, scallions, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil, and a Zucchini carpaccio, featuring thin sliced raw zucchini with arugula, grilled artichoke hearts, walnuts and tangerine olive oil.

Even with all the carpaccio offerings, Braschi says their Carpaccio De Manzo, made of Tuscan-style angus tenderloin beef, served with arugula, Nonparelli capers capers, parmesan cheese and house lemon dressing, remains the most popular section.

If you Go.

Costa Med Bistro + Wine is in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, #46 in Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-7575.

They are open for lunch Mon to Sat Noon to 4 p.m. and open for dinner daily at 6 p.m.