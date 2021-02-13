On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of a listeria outbreak linked to Hispanic-style soft cheeses such as queso fresco y queso blanco.

According to the CDC, anyone pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with a weakened immune system should avoid these types of cheeses until a specific brand or type linked to the outbreak is identified.

In a press release, the CDC said, "Don’t eat any Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses (like queso fresco, queso blanco, and queso panela), until we identify a specific type or brand that is making people sick."

So far, the CDC said, these cheeses are a likely source of an outbreak that put seven people in the hospital in four states; Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

The CDC says anyone with Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses should make sure the labels say "Made with pasteurized milk."

Listeria can cause common food poisoning symptoms like nausea and diarrhea. For more information on listeria from the CDC, click here.

For the entire CDC press release, click here.