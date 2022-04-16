Peruvian cuisine enjoys a rich tradition and boasts an historical fusion of cultures, mixing its original Spanish and Moorish roots with European and Asian cuisine. It is this rich tradition that the new owners of Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne want to continue offering on the island.

Islander News had a chance to sit with Mexican-born owner and operator Maria Fernanda de la Sierra for a brief chat.

How long have you owned / operated Ceviche Bar?

Our group purchased the restaurant two years ago.

Biggest surprise or challenge since taking over Ceviche Bar?

The biggest challenge was to keep the essentials, like the chef and type of food, made with love for our customers, but improve our customer service and some special details to make our clients feel comfortable and happy

What are the most popular dishes at Ceviche Bar?

Best dishes are our ceviches, like the Ceviche Lobster and Ceviche Chipotle; our Risottos and chaufas are top!

Why do you think Peruvian cuisine has become so popular in Miami?

Peruvian food has become so popular because of the variety of the dishes. Also, the weather in Miami is perfect to enjoy a ceviche with a glass of Pisco Sour.

What changes will Key Biscayne residents who have not recently visited Ceviche Bar notice?

Island residents will find everything with even better quality of food. We improved our dishware and our restaurant, with fresh paint and a nice terrace. Our customers will also find healthier options like vegan ceviche, chicken tacos and also chaufa with quinoa.

Our full bar is great, especially because you can enjoy a Pisco sour and on Sunday our Bottomless mimosas.

What is your secret to success in your profession?

Our success is definitely teamwork. We all are important, and I’m always present. We work together with my team to make this place the best for all our customers. We also focus a lot on innovating, bringing better things to our customers like a Sommelier to guide our clients choose a good wine etc.

If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

I will make a ceviche, even if it is not easy to make. I love ceviches.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

The people will be surprised to know I have four kids, andI have different businesses, like an Italian food products company that distributes products like pastas, etc. – fresh products we use at the restaurant).

What are some of the specials or offers residents can expect ?

We are planning events like wine tasting, and even (planning to) expand to other places. Our special is Sunday Brunch with bottomless mimosas. Thursday Ladies Night, 2x1 on cocktails.

What will be the price range for entrees ?

Entrees and ceviches range from $18 to $22

If you Go

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne is located at 320 Crandon Blvd., in the Galleria Shopping Center. They open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can reach them at (786) 615-2468.

They are open Monday-Thursday 11:30am -9pm (4-5:30pm closed)

Friday - Saturday 11:30am - 10pm (4-5:30pm closed)

Sundays 10:30am - 7pm