Costa Med elevates its culinary and cleanliness game to ensure success in a pandemic world

To say 2020 has challenged the restaurant industry would be an understatement. The reaction of the island’s eating establishments to the pandemic has been as varied as the local population.

At the popular Costa Med Bistro, owner and operator Antonio Braschi and his team decided to double down on key aspects of their business. “We’ve always focused on cleanliness, quality, variety and excellence in service. Those principles have helped us guide our decisions during these challenging times and I think have made us better,” said Braschi.

The commitment to a varied, high-quality menu led theCosta Med chefs to rethink their menu, including specialty dishes. Braschi points to the Wagyu Osso Buco, a Milanese delicacy prepared over risotto, as an example. “We’ve received a very positive reaction to the dish. We wanted to offer a twist on this traditional and popular dish, and I think we’ve accomplished our goal.”

Another recent addition to the menu has been the Crab Souffle, served with Edamame Relish, Yuzunaisse and Potato Chips. “It has rapidly become a favorite appetizer,” says Braschi.

While the innovations have been exciting, Braschi says he is prouder of the entire team’s focus on safety during the pandemic.

“No matter how good our food can be, nothing matters if we do not create a safe environment for our customers and employees,” he said, adding that there has always been a focus on cleanliness, “we’ve taken our safety measures up tenfold.”

To provide a safe work environment for his employees, testing has become a staple. “We test all employees every 7 to 10 days,” says Braschi. Costa Med employees have also stepped up their efforts to maintain a safe environment. Social distancing is maintained, even at the risk of turning patrons away. Every table and chair is sanitized after every turn.

Innovation is also evident in the service that customers have come to expect from Costa Med. When they expanded their outdoor seating, Braschi and his right-hand man, Harold Ramirez, saw a potential flaw in how quickly they responded to outdoor customers’ requests. So, they equipped all servers with walkie talkies to ensure they could communicate efficiently, without sacrificing safety and speed.

“During this holiday season, I’m grateful and touched at the overwhelming support we’ve received from this Key Biscayne community I call home,” said Braschi. The appreciation he feels extends to all his team members.

“I’m so proud of … how committed our employees are to what we are trying to do, to help us provide the safest and best dining experience possible,” he said. “It has been tough on them, to change so much so rapidly. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

Costa Med will open December 31 they will open for lunch, close at 4 p.m., then reopen New Year’s Day for dinner at 6 p.m.

If you go:

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Suite 45 &46. You can reach them at (305) 361-7575.