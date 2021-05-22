The place that is becoming a popular destination for Key Biscayners interested in both taste and dining experience has a name that many believe reflects an inherent conflict: D’Lite Bistro and Bakery.

Do not let the latter fool you. Yes, they “bake,” but everything at D’Lite is done, as their website explains, to “promote health and consciousness for athletes, 24/7 moms, dog moms, the foodie, teens, trying to make an impact in our community creating quality and spread health.”

The concept is a dream of Colombian-born fashion designer Alessandra Zurek and her teen daughter Martina. They envisioned a place for patrons to feel at home, thus the comfortable feel of D’Lite, complete with a cozy terrace that’s ideal for relaxing in the early afternoon to enjoy a refreshing fruit Cholado. (A Cholado is a cross between a frozen dessert, fruit cocktail and a drink, and derives from El Valle region of Colombia).

Arepas? Yes,they have those. But they are made with oatmeal to make them healthier. Breakfast? Try their Miss Piggy Goes Ketowrap -- turkey bacon, spinach, mozzarella, avocado, served with homemade keto bread. Enjoy with prosecco!

D’Lite offers salad bowls, prime meats, and even a delicious choripan, tequeños made with Chia, along with natural juices and a quinoa brownie.

We had a chance to sit with Zurek and learn more about her and the D’Lite story.

IN. Where were you born?

In Barranquilla, Colombia

Where do you live now?

Right here in Key Biscayne

How did you get into this business?

Well, as an entrepreneur I have been involved in many ventures, like my sports brand Alexotica. Then in 2012 I was presented with the opportunity to own a health food restaurant in Colombia, and with my love for sports and nutrition I loved the idea and jumped in. From there I’ve had many projects in Miami, ranging from management and design. Now, with D’Lite, I’ve had the opportunity to create something truly to my liking, relying on my business experience.

What is your secret to success in your profession?

Easy. I’m an intense and passionate person

Do you want your children or their children to follow this path?

I will support whatever venture they are passionate about. My 13-year-old daughter, Martina, has shown a love and passion for design, which of course I love!

Now a little thought association. Tell me the first thing you think about on these topics. First, veganism?

I think we have to eat as healthy as we can, but within that, I think animal protein is a necessary nutrient component.

Gluten-free?

Totally respect the concept, but it is not for everyone.

Organic everything?

Not everything, but I would love for everything to be organic and fresh.

If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

Shrimp with garlic or Arabic food. Love it.

Favorite junk food?

A good hamburger!

What would people be surprised to know about you?

That I’m a model and have been an actress in my past

What is the inspiration and vision for D’Lite?

Totally inspired by the family. We always look for a place where we feel at home, focusing on health as well as the rich flavors of our countries

How would you define D’Lite to somebody you just met?

Latin-lite. A restaurant with a family ambiance that is fun. Where you can consume delicious food that is also healthy.

What are some of the activities planned for D’Lite? Events? Classes?

Oh, we have a lot of plans, but for now we are offering Fit Classes on Saturdays, Body and Yoga classes on Sundays, Yoga Classes on Thursdays. We also have bazaars every three months where we focus on women’s entrepreneurship, a day to sort enjoy and share on our terrace

What will be the price range for the dishes?

You can expect to pay between $10 to $24 for the meals. Our snacks and smoothies are under $10.

Tell us about your team. What can residents expect?

We have a great team of young and energetic people who share our passion for health. We provide them the opportunity to learn, have fun and work as a team. Of course, I’m also always on site, providing support and making sure our customers have a great experience.

Your favorite dishes you recommend to customers?

I have three favorites. Our Topical Bowl with Coconut rice, the Cauliflower Pizza, and any of our Acai bowls

What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

To take it one day at a time and persevere.

If you go

D’Lite Bistro and Bakery is located in the Arcade Shopping Center at 180 Crandon Blvd. They are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They close at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. You can reach them at (305) 882-9284.