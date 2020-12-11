Friday. Another week comes to a close. A day to reward yourself with a wonderful burger! On this #burgerfriday there are plenty of great burger options at these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants and some great savings as well.

Our daily #Meal-Deals for Friday, December, 3, 2020

La Scala

Friday night. La Scala dinner. Quality cuisine. Friendliest service on the island! Perfect.

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

If seafood is your desire La Scala has plenty of delicious options, or if you are in the mood for something stronger and delicious, the Osso Bucco at La Scala has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Come in even if just to say hello! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and continue to do so. Adhering to all safety protocols. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Brasas KB

Friday special.... Our delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

You are allowed to eat carbs, it’s Friday! This is no burger but has plenty of meat - featuring our “Tagliatelle alla Bolognese” -vRagù served over silken egg tagliatelle is one of the signature dishes of Bologna, the food-loving capital city of Emilia-Romagna. This is a rich, meaty tomato ragù

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

An Artisan burger makes Friday perfect.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday – 5 PM to 10 PM Friday

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Our burgers are so good that once you’ve tried you will come back for more! Nothing screams Friday like a burger by the beach!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout or Delivery.

Make it a special “Burger-Friday” and try Costa Med’s Blissful Burger!!! So, so good!

The island’s place to see and be seen is open and we have taken all the safety precautions.

Also try one of our new menu items, some ideal to enjoy at home!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal. How spicy do you like it.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Piononos

Sweet day wishes from Piononos

Order a Strawberry Pavlovas with Dulce de Leche for the weekend. If you need assistance with your order you can text us back or visit our website, click here.

Dulces días es de Piononos

Ordene una de nuestras famosas Pavlovas de Fresas con Dulce de Leche este fin de semana. Si necesita ayuda con su orden puede responder este mensaje o puede visitar nuestra sitio web aqui

Thank you,

Piononos Team

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Tacopolis

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

And if you're in the mood for a “different” burger, try our Burger al Pastor! unique and delicious

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Domino’s Pizza

Want more than a burger? Try our new cheeseburger pizza. Only #11.99. You will not be disappointed.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

This Friday, we are featuring our unique Ichiban tuna tartar! A must try!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! Top it off with a fried egg!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

What a better place to enjoy a BEEF hamburger than an Argentinean Bistro? Try our HAMBURGUESA NOVECENTO. Grilled hamburger, mozzarella, ham, bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, green olive-mayonnaise and fried egg on sesame brioche bread.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

KEBO

Open for Indoor & Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

This Friday, enjoy a Kebo-Quality-Mea from our special $18.95/pp Eat-In or Takeout menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

Or try a KEBO Wagyu Burger! Quality at its best!

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Green Split Peas / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Chicken Spinach / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Vodka

Side Dishes: Paella / White Rice / Mixed Vegetable / Plantain

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

Nothing says Friday! like a Whole Snapper perfectly fried!. None fresher on the island. And add the coldest Presidente beer around!

And join us for a special beachside breakfast at Lighthouse Cafe.

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Donut Gallery Diner

Nothing better than an old fashion diner burger! Ours is unique! Add bacon and our delicious Sweet potato fries!

And now you can enjoy our classic diner food indoor or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Do not settle. What is better than a burger this Friday? Randazzo’s famous homemade meatball!

Save with our RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call us at (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Milanezza

It is Friday. Treat yourself to an El Groso Burger Lunch. El Groso is an 8 oz Angus beef, smoked ham, crispy bacon, mozzarella, fried egg, romaine lettuce, vine tomatoes, sauteed onions and brioche bun with fries or house salad. All this for $13.95!

Lunch specials server between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Try our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% by ordering online. Use code ONLINE. Order online here.

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant, is located in the CVS Plaza

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Burger! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%