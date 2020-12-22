Just a few days until Christmas. Celebrate by enjoying a special Tuesday meal at one of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Special Shrimp TACO Tuesday at Artisan! Try our delicious combinations.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

La Scala

Tuesday dinner at La Scala is just what you need. Anything you select from our full menu will sure please the family. Or try a seafood pasta dish! Let Chef Jose prepare your own take.

Open for with limited outdoor seating, Takeout, with curbside service available

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! Making Taco Tuesday a bit more special on the island!

Taco Tuesday, Tacopolis style! Beers! 2 for 1 on Taco Tuesday order*

Enjoy one of our special taco dishes in our indoor dining room or outdoor seating area while sipping on a BOGO beer offer! Two beers for the price of one!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico, and we aim to rescue authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne.

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

We are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

*2 for 1 beer offer not valid on takeout of delivery

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Our opening hours are: Monday to Sunday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Piononos

Sweet day wishes from Piononos

Three days until Christmas! Pre-order our special Strawberry Pavlovas with Dulce de Leche. If you need assistance with your order you can text us back or visit our website, click here.

Dulces días es de Piononos

Semana de navidad. Pre-ordene una de nuestras Pavlovas de Fresas con Dulce de Leche. Si necesita ayuda con su orden puede responder este mensaje o puede visitar nuestra sitio web aqui

Thank you,

Piononos Team

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, with social distancing, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Featuring a new renowned menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options. Try our Airline, truly organic Bell & Evans Chicken dish. Incredibly delicious and healthy!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Today, pick up one of our homemade pastas to enjoy at home. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Reservations (305) 362 0900

And join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday, a fantastic day for a special South Indian meal. Battle the chilly weather by making it spicy.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Open for Dine-In indoor or outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely.

Meet the Hog’s Tuesday's special Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled to order fresh chicken breast, cheese, avocado and bacon. Stop by the grill, order and you can enjoy eating inside, limited capacity to keep social distance.

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Rice / Beef Barley / Potato Leek

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Merluza Fillet / Cheese Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Broccoli / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or or order online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special featured roll and offer

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

Taco Tuesday, Domino’s style. Try our new Chicken Taco Pizza. Only $11.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Enjoy a delicious lunch and save with our SAKE ROOM Special Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Milanezza

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expanded outdoor seating in our Terrazita, Takeout or delivery.

Today, enjoy lunch at Milanezza. Order from our new $13.05 lunch menu

Want groceries delivered to your home safely and economically? Milanezza Mercadito is your answer. OPEN for business. Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Try our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Bread breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. You can order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal from our $18.95/pp eat-in menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

Donut Gallery Diner

Today is TED’S SPECIAL day at DGD.

Ted Special – BOGO. Buy one Ted Special get one FREE!

Enjoy breakfast in our dining room or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area. Also offering takeout.

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Tuesday.

A slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. Enjoy dishes dreamed in San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excel

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Tuesdays.

New Hours. Monday, Wed, Thur and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

