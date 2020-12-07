First Monday in December. Start your week enjoying a healthy, calorie-counting me from one of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Monday, December 7, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a carpaccio? Light and delicious.

Open to Dine-In with social distancing table set-up, limited outdoor dining and Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra and the team! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Monday – Thursday 3 PM – 9:30 PM Friday – Saturday 12 PM – 10 PM Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Counting calories? Try our new citrus salad! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Featuring a revised menu with new Takeout & delivery meal options. You can now order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Piononos

Sweet Monday wishes from Piononos

Make the holidays special… pre-order our Strawberry Pavlovas with Dulce de Leche. If you need assistance with your order you can text us back or visit our website, click here.

Dulces lunes es de Piononos

Estas Navidades, celebre con nuestras Pavlovas de Fresas con Dulce de Leche. Si necesita ayuda con su orden puede responder este mensaje o puede visitar nuestra sitio web aqui

Thank you,

Piononos Team

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

Brasas KB

Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Enjoy our delicious Arepas at home. Place them in the oven for only 10 min at 350 degrees and ENJOY! A great compliment to your Thanksgiving family meal.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

The Golden Hog

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer. Email us your grocery list here.

Counting calories? We have fresh salads and also healthy smoothies at our juice bar! .

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Choclo-Corn / Lentil / Cream of Vegetable

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Chicken Stroganoff / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Roasted Sweet Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Mini Spicy Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Yes, we have salads! Three types for only $5.99 ea.

Or try a Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Enjoy a superb lunch and save with our new Lunch menu with entries starting at $10.99

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Milanezza

Eat healthy and delicious food at Milanezza. We have plenty of deliciously healthy options in our lunch menu, starting at $13.95.

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

And you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Now at our Milanezza Mercadito you can order Argentinian Grass-Fed beef. El Mercadito provides 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Order from our new ONLINE LIQUOR & WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our homemade pastas with the Key Biscayne. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Now you can cook delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start November off right enjoying a beachside breakfast at Lighthouse Cafe!!! All the favorites and cafe con leche!

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering, either online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Now open Mondays

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations suggested!

Save with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL, only $22.00. Call (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special and place your order

Or try our incredible octopus salad

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpenCeviche Bar Key Biscayne

Donut Gallery Diner

Get some green in your breakfast! Start your week off with a light and delicious diner-breakfast, like our steamed spinach and poached eggs

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order. Visit us online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed Mondays. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Closed Mondays.

Get ready today for tomorrow’s TACO TUESDAY - Tacopolis style!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

KEBO

Closed Monday. Check Back Tuesday for a special $14.95 p/p Kebo-Meal

Our new $18.95/pp Takeout and dine-in menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Monday.

A slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. Enjoy dishes dreamed in San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excell

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%