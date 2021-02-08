Day after the big game… if you, like most Americans, overdid the caloric intake watching the big game, visit one of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants for a healthy meal, many great choices.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Monday, February 8, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a carpaccio? Light and delicious.

Open to Dine-In with social distancing table set-up, limited outdoor dining and Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra and the team! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

On this Monday, we invite you to try our delicious Ceviche…. with or without tostones, a great Monday option

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are: Monday to Sunday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers! Confident we have your favorite combination!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

Go “meatless” this Monday with our Veggie Burger.

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

PANNA

At PANNA we are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Today, we invite you to try our QUINOA GARDEN salad, fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference. Only $8.79 (Chicken is an extra $2.50)

We are proud to offer the best Venezuelan “cachitos and tequeños” on the island, made with traditional recipes. At PANNA, everyone can find something to eat for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Counting calories? Try our citrus carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

You can now order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brasas KB

Week-Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

This Monday, we are featuring our incredibly fresh Tuna Tataki. Enjoy your meal in our new expanded outdoors terrazita!

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Visit our juice bar for a delicious and fresh smoothie or mixed juice. We have one for every taste

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / White Beans / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Steak Brisket /Chicken Stroganoff / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: White Rice / Asparagus / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Mini Spicy Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Yes, we have salads! Three types for only $5.99 ea.

Or try a Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Enjoy a superb lunch and save with our new Lunch menu with entries starting at $10.99

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Tacopolis

Monday. Day to enjoy our delicious Tacopolis Mar y Tierra (land and sea) Salad

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun, Mexico years ago, to create a mix of gastronomic and entertainment in a casual and relaxed family atmosphere…

Open 7-days a week, 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Milanezza

Start your Monday meal at Milanezza enjoying our incredible Mussels Provenzal.

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

And you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Now at our Milanezza Mercadito you can order Argentinian Grass-Fed beef. El Mercadito provides 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our homemade authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Now you can cook delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start your week by enjoying a beachside breakfast at Lighthouse Cafe!!! All the favorites and cafe con leche!

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering, either online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Now open Mondays

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations suggested!

Save with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL, only $22.00. Call (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special and place your order

Or try our incredible octopus salad

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Donut Gallery Diner

Get some green in your breakfast! Start your week off with a light and delicious diner-breakfast. Poached eggs with spinach

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order or visit us online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed Mondays. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

KEBO

Closed Monday.

Our new $18.95/pp Takeout and dine-in menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Monday.

A slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excell

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%