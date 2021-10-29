Marking the start of the holiday season, Dia Los Muertos returns at Cantina Beach restaurant at the Ritz Carlton, bringing people together again through food and comradery.

Up to 200 people are expected to attend the Dia Los Muertos festivities at the resort. With vaccinations on the rise, the pandemic-friendly outdoor environment is ideal for the celebration. Reservations are requested but walk-in guests are welcome.

Dia Los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that brings family and friends together on Nov 1-2 to celebrate those who have died. Cantina, the only beachfront Mexican restaurant in the Miami area, will kick off the holiday with a Mexican-inspired street festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, (Oct. 29).

“When you think of oceanfront (Mexican) restaurants ... Cantina Beach really is the only beachfront restaurant for Mexicans in Miami,” said Tatiana Lora, public relations director for the Ritz Carlton. “That, along with the food and the ambiance, makes Cantina Beach a really good time to celebrate the holidays.”

Face painting and costumes will accentuate the night’s festive theme. The highlight of the evening will be the $10 chef’s special tacos, as well as an a la carte menu. Also available will be $10 margaritas and select Mexican beers, which can be sipped while dancing to a live DJ.

Cantina Beach has brought Dia Los Muertos to the island for 10 years. The Ritz Carlton is looking forward to an evening of jubilation to honor the Halloween spirit.

If you go.

Cantina Beach is inside the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, at 455 Grand Bay Drive.

Cantina Beach is open Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.