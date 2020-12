One of the island's newest spots, the bakery Flour and Weirdough’s next to the old Oasis building announced is temporarily closing due to an indirect exposure by an employee.

Co-Owner Carlos Flores said,“It’s the right thing to do, at least until we can get everyone tested.” He added, "“In an over abundance of caution, we will be closed several days. It’s the ethical thing to do for our customers”.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.