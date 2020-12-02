On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first two coronavirus cases in Florida -- one each in Manatee and Hillsborough Counties.

The state reached another milestone on August 5 when it surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases. On that date, the state reported 502,739 cases.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, Florida’s Health Department reported 8,632 new cases, the new total in the State of Florida spiking past the 1 million mark - 1,008,166 cases to be exact.

Only two other states have reached the 1-million cases milestone: Texas and California.

Cases on Key Biscayne.

The first two cases for Key Biscayne were reported on March 22, 2020.

On Tuesday, December 1, the health department reported 17 new cases for the island’s 33149 zip code, raising the number of cases on the island to 1.062.

With Tuesday’s 17 new cases, there have been 343 new cases reported on the island since November 1: a 47 percent increase in the number of cases in just one month.

Back on March 22, Miami-Dade County reported 177 cases. Tuesday, there were 2,111 new countywide cases reported, raising the county’s total to 231,761. Dade continues to be the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, with cases higher than every other county in the state. (Florida has 67 counties.)

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 1 – 1,008,166

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 1 – 8,632

- Tuesday, Dec 1state positivity rate – 8.69%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 1– 231,761

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 1 – 2,111

- Tuesday, Dec 1 county’s positivity rate - 9.65%

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 1 – 1,045

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 1– 17

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 1– 108,325

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 1– 822

- Tuesday, Dec 1 county’s positivity rate – 7.11%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday, Dec 1– 65,936

- New cases reported Tuesday, Dec 1– 553

- Tuesday, Dec 1 county’s positivity rate – 9.87%