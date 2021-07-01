Want to support local restaurants who serve pizza? Both on the island and throughout Florida? Slice App will offer up to $500 in travel expenses and pizza credits to help connect app users to local, independent pizzerias across the country.

Their mission is to keep local thriving, and they do this by providing tools and technology, while also convenience the consumer.

Users of the Slice App can sign up to be a part of the “P.I.E. Society”--Promotion of Independents Everywhere.

One person from each of the 50 states will be selected to become their states’ representative, traveling the state and trying all the pizza they can. They will also simultaneously be documenting and sharing the pizzerias they visit.

Each selected representative will receive:

- Year’s supply of free pizza ($1,300 value) available from the 16,000 participating Slice locations

- $500 stipend to travel the state

- Content creation kit to document the pizza they are tasting

- You’ll also receive merchandise and gear

- Friends and family also receive discounts and deals

There are a few eligibility requirements.

Must be 21 years or older.

Willing to experiment with a myriad of pizza tastes and types.

Be a passionate supporter of small businesses like Slice is.

Applications open on June 24 and ends on July 30, 2021. Applicants find out if they received the job on August 13.

To apply, click here