Golden Hog launches exclusive Wine Club to help expand customers’ knowledge

When you have been interacting with your customers for more than 10 years, you not only get to know them on a personal level, but you also learn their preferences, especially when it comes to selecting wines.

That is what Jorge Gonzalez Capiello, operator and co-owner of The Golden Hog, along with his wife Marianna Tello, is using as the foundation for launching the The Golden Hog Wine Club.

“We are creating a wine club that is the best representation of who our customers are,” Gonzalez told Islander News.

Launching a wine club is a natural extension of Golden Hog’s focus on offering Key Biscayne customers a “sort of a gourmet one-stop shop” where you can find a perfect pairing of wine, charcuterie and cheese boards,hot food and Golden Hog’s popular gift baskets.

“Not only are our wines expertly selected, but choices are made based 100 percent on our long experience serving our customers,” said Gonzalez. The wine selection is made with the objective of leaving an impression on guests -- “even if there is only one guest,” laughs Gonzalez.

The Golden Hog Wine Club envisions creating an experience that goes beyond picking the right wine. “We want to focus on the whole experience,” he said.

The club will offer members a unique wine portfolio at competitive prices, with members receiving a discount on all their wine purchases. Many members-only events are planned, like exclusive tastings with renowned wine connoisseurs from some of the best wineries that are represented among Golden Hog’s offerings. There will be exclusive selections from Spain, Italy, French, Argentina and Chile, as well as products offered from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Golden Hog wine club members can accumulate points based on their purchases. From Gonzalez’s perspective, however, the value proposition for their club goes further than the wine itself: “We are creating a club that is true Key Biscayne, intelligent, sophisticated, yet casual. Comes as you are. Our vision is that the club would represent Key Biscayne at its best.”

“We want (club members) to be fully satisfied with the experience,” he added.

An example of this philosophy is The Golden Hog’s self-service wine by the glass area. Customers can try several options before purchasing wine from a selection that changes weekly. The selection always includes five reds, two whites and one rose, said Gonzalez

As part of the wine club's efforts to continue expanding its offerings to create a unique wine enjoyment experience, they have formed a partnership with Key Biscayne neighbor and Certified wine specialist Marcella Carneiro to launch Por Dentro do Vinho, a comprehensive 4-week introductory wine course designed to bring in-depth knowledge for beginners and intermediate level island wine enthusiasts. Golden Hog will provide wine samples to Por Dentro do Vinho courses and will sponsor food pairings for the wine course. Program participants will get automatically signed to The Golden Hog Wine Club.

“Every business is unique, but we know what makes us popular with our customers,” said Gonzalez. “Every decision we make is with improving their experience at the Golden Hog.”

To join the wine club, visit The Golden Hog at their main store in Harbor Plaza, 91 Harbor Drive or inside Key Colony, 235 Crandon Blvd. You can also call them at (305) 361-1300.

To introduce the community to the concept of the wine club, The Golden Hog invites the community to a special introductory wine tasting Thursday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. The featured wines will be from some of the best wine regions in Spain, like Ribera del Duero, Rioja, Priorat as well as a Cava sampling.