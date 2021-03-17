Happy St. Patrick's day!.jpg

A St. Patrick's Day Sandwich

In honor of the day when everyone is Irish, welcome family and friends to a traditional St. Patrick’s Day lunch with this Reuben Sandwich recipe.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Reuben Sandwich

Servings: 2

  • 2          tablespoons butter, softened
  • 4          slices rye and pumpernickel swirl bread
  • 4          slices swiss cheese
  • 6          ounces corned beef
  • 2          tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, Thousand Island Dressing, divided
  • 4          tablespoons sauerkraut
  • Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat.
  • Spread 1 tablespoon butter on one side of two bread slices. Place buttered side down in heated skillet. Add two slices cheese to each bread slice. Spread 2 tablespoons dressing over cheese slices. Add 3 ounces corned beef to each bread slice.
  • Spread 2 teaspoons dressing over corned beef. Spread 2 tablespoons sauerkraut over corned beef.
  • Spread remaining butter on one side of remaining bread slices. Place buttered side up on top of sauerkraut.
  • Cook 4-7 minutes each side, flipping once, until golden brown and cheese is melted.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net

