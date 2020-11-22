Toast the season with festive twists on favorite drinks

There has not been anything “normal” on the island during 2020. As the holiday season approaches, we know it will feel different than any other. One constant will remain for many: Enjoying the tastes of your favorite foods while cozied up at home.

You can add to the seasonal vibe, and enhance the holiday spirit, by complementing your setting with adult beverages that call for seasonal flavors.

Whether you prefer your drinks with a fruity twist and plenty of mix-ins or would rather opt for a simpler combination, the options are vast. Many traditional holiday drinks require a small handful of ingredients that blend, mix or shake together to create a wintry flavor that’s worth the wait.

Regardless of personal preferences, one ingredient you can rely on when creating an at-home concoction is a mixer like those from Zevia, which are naturally sweetened with stevia and include no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives. These non-alcoholic, zero-sugar, zero-calorie mixers for cocktails (or mocktails) are available in three different flavors: Lemon Lime with Bitters, Tonic and Ginger Beer to provide a simple yet delicious complement to the ingredients of your choosing.

For a fruit-flavored solution, this Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule offers a sweet spin on the classic cocktail. Break out your favorite copper mug and let the cranberries and cinnamon sticks add festive flair to your fusion of vodka and ginger beer.

Alternately, if the sour notes of a margarita better fit your style, go for a holiday twist with this Winter White Margarita by blending in coconut milk and garnishing with cranberries and rosemary sprigs. By rimming your glasses with granulated stevia, you can add a sweet touch to each gulp.

Cranberry Smash Moscow Mule

Servings: 1

1 cup cranberries, plus additional for garnish (optional), divided

3/4-1 cup water, divided

2 ounces vodka

1-2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice

4 ounces Zevia Ginger Beer Mixer

ice

rosemary, for garnish (optional)

lime slices, for garnish (optional)

cinnamon sticks, for garnish (optional)

In a saucepan, boil cranberries in 1/2 cup water until they burst.

Use a fork to smash cranberries. Boil 3-4 minutes. Keep the mixture moist by adding water 1/4 cup at a time.

Let the mixture cool to room temperature.

In a copper mug, combine vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and smashed cranberries over ice.

Garnish with additional cranberries, rosemary, lime slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Winter White Margarita

Servings: 6

12 ounces coconut milk

12 ounces silver tequila

1 tablespoon orange extract

2 1/2 cups ice

1 1/2 cans Zevia Lemon Lime with Bitters

granulated stevia, for garnish (optional)

cranberries, for garnish (optional)

rosemary sprigs, for garnish (optional)

In a blender, blend coconut milk, tequila, orange extract, ice and bitters until smooth.

Rim six glasses with granulated stevia.

Divide mixture among glasses and garnish each with cranberries and rosemary, if desired.