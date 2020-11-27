So far, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic has presented our island’s gastronomy industry with an incredible challenge. Health and safety concerns, and debilitating operating restrictions, have totally changed how island restaurant operators go about their business. “Pivot” -- to turn or rotate, like a hinge -- has been the norm, challenging their ingenuity as they struggled to adjust for their customers.

When the village relaxed some regulations for outdoor dining, many invested in setting up outdoor dining spaces. Now, with drier and cooler weather approaching, those spaces may offer additional relief and welcome extra table turns.

As we chatted with these intrepid restaurateurs, we found a resilient group that is thankful, energized and hopeful for brighter days ahead. It was encouraging to hear their messages of hope, even as some continue to struggle.

As Chandra DeSilva, owner and operator of the popular La Scala, said, “We’ve been able to provide for our employees, pay our bills and stay healthy. That’s a blessing.”

Here are their comments as they reflect on Thanksgiving and the holiday season:

Harold Ramirez, at Costa Med Bistro, in the Square Shopping Center:

“Thanksgiving is a time to thank and appreciate God for all his blessings. While difficult, this pandemic has also helped find new and deep friendships, to truly learn the meaning of being a friend, unequivocal support. Also very appreciative for my job, for Antonio’s support (Antonio Braschi, owner of Costa Med Bistro) and my coworkers and the angels in the community who truly care and are always there with a teaspoon of love.”

Reina and David Gonzalez, co-owners of Boaters Grill, Lighthouse Café and the new CLEAT. inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park:

“Grateful to this country, which welcomed us 52 years ago! Thankful to have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and operate in a free enterprise system.”

Yesenia Randazzo, owner and operator of Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics, in the Galleria Shopping Center:

“This Thanksgiving I am thankful for our customers who have kept us in business during these difficult and challenging times; and also for my employees, who have demonstrated that we all work as a team and we are all in this together! I could not have been able to provide for my three kids if it was not for the support of my loyal customers and understanding staff members!”

Federico Elkarout, owner and operator of Pita Pockets, in the Arcade Shopping Center:

“Want to wish our customers and friends a Happy Thanksgiving. Stay safe and most important, thanks for their support during this year. This community has taught me the true meaning of giving. Forever indebted to this community.”

Chandra DeSilva, owner and operator of La Scala, in the Arcade Shopping Center:

“We are so thankful for, and appreciate, the overwhelming support of our patrons. Really, our friends. This has been a humbling experience. We knew we had customers, but this has taught me that they are much more than that. I love this community, and the entire team at La Scala wishes the entire Key Biscayne community a very happy and safe Thanksgiving.”

Mario Lai, owner of Forchetta Fine Italian Dining, in the Square Shopping Center:

“As the newest restaurant on the island, we appreciate and are thankful for the support our patrons have shown us, on their warm welcome to the island. And we take this opportunity to wish Key Biscayne a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Idoia Quintana, Artisan Kitchen & Bar, across from CVS:

“We at Artisan would like to take this opportunity to thank the Key Biscayne community for their continued support during this particular period of history.”

Mariana Schroh, owner The Empanadas Key Biscayne, in the Arcade Shopping Center:

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to each of you, our clients, for trusting and supporting us. Your loyalty is truly appreciated, and we welcome all the warm comments and encouragement;\. Every word makes us feel very happy and encourages us to continue growing! And, of course, a huge THANK YOU to our team, who gives us and our customers their best of each one every day. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Roberta Queiroz, owner of Pommodori Pizza & Pasta, in the Key Colony Plaza:

“Thankful for being healthy, and even with everything that has happened this year, being able to say THANK YOU for all we have learned and the great support we’ve received from all our customers.”

Gladys Arneri, co-owner along with husband Max Waicman, of Milanezza, in the CVS Plaza:

“This year we realized how many things we need to move on. We realized that we had to be well as a family, united and strong to face everything that came. We realized that we live in a unique and extraordinary community, where our friends, neighbors and clients were more concerned than we were about the restaurant! We realized that by thinking positive anything can be done. That there is always an opportunity around, and that if you work hard, very hard, you can even come out stronger. We realized the quality of employees we have. That despite their fears, family challenges, financial problems, they were always there and always tried to give the best to our clients. So, in this 2020, we give thanks for being able to realize that the most important things were always there, by our side every day.”

Cesar Andrade, owner and operator of Domino’s Pizza in the Arcade Shopping Center.

Thank you for all our customers for your support during these tough times. We are thankful to be part of this community! And also, why not save a turkey and eat pizza? Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Maria Luisa Benavides and the entire Piononos Team in the Galleria Shopping Center

From the heart of our bakery, the entire Piononos Family wants to thank each and every one of our customers for being with us once again, even in this very special year. We will continue as always offering the best of ourselves, in our store, home deliveries and with the high quality that is expected from Piononos.

Ingrid Gomez, manager of Ceviche Bar in the Galleria Shopping Center

Ceviche bar is Thankful for all the love we always receive. Here, on this island, we truly have the best things in life!

