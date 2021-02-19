It is Reward Friday! After making it through another week, it is time to treat yourself to a nice meal - perhaps a burger - from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants.

#Meal-Deals for #burgerfriday, February 19, 2021

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Our burgers are so good that once you’ve tried you will come back for more! Nothing screams Friday like a burger by the beach!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Pop’s Burger

What better place to dine on #burgerfriday than a burger joint? At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Visit us today and enjoy a double-delicious cheeseburger! And do not forget to add our unique crinkle fries.

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

At Pop’s, we serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Brasas KB

#burgerfriday special…. delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Fridays are Osso Bucco days at La Scala… and ours has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

Come in even if just to say hello! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and continue to do so. Adhering to all safety protocols. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

An Artisan burger makes Friday perfect.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Celebrate Friday by combining two of your favorites…Tequeños + Burger… what you get is our exclusive Tequeburger!

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, now in Key Biscayne.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine.

And for today, try our Amici’s Burger… 8oz lean beef, Burger, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon, brioche bun, fries! Gourmet burger for only $13.99

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

What a better way to end the week than enjoying fresh Stone Crabs? Available at Boater’s for some. Only $38 / order (6 pcs)

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … So, so good!

The island’s place to see and be seen is open and we have taken all the safety precautions.

Also try one of our new menu items, some ideal to enjoy at home!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout or Delivery.

suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open Seas Cafe

Beach. Burger. Friday. Perfection.

This Friday, try our delicious cheeseburger. Only $8.95. Add sweet potato fries!

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We invite you to enjoy a ride on our new Surrey Quadricycles to savor even more of what Crandon Beach Park has to offer.

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

Classic and perfect: Filetto di Manzo! This grilled filet mignon is served with sautéed garlic mushrooms and a Barolo red wine demi-glace sauce.

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

We are open daily for Lunch 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal. How spicy do you like it.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y” but today, we are featuring our delicious Burger al Pastor! unique and delicious

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico with the goal of creating a casual and relaxed atmosphere, serving authentic Mexican dishes

Open 7-days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Pasta / Yellow Split Soup / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Chicken Orange / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Alfredo

Side Dishes: White Rice / Paella / Mixed Vegetables / Roasted Plantain

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Friday. Beer. Burger. Novecento. Perfection!!! Try our HAMBURGUESA NOVECENTO. Grilled hamburger, mozzarella, ham, bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, green olive-mayonnaise and fried egg on sesame brioche bread with our hand cut fries

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Sake Room

This Friday, we are featuring our unique Ichiban tuna tartar! A must try!

Or try us for lunch. Specials starting at $10.99

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! Top it off with a fried egg!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Open for Indoor & Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

This Friday, enjoy a Kebo-Quality-Mea from our special $18.95/pp Eat-In or Takeout menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

Or try a KEBO Wagyu Burger! Quality at its best!

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Do not settle. What is better than a burger this Friday? Randazzo’s famous homemade meatball!

Save with our RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call us at (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday’s Burger burger special! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Treat yourself to a Milanezza burger!!! Add a cold beer… its Friday!!!

Lunch specials server between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Shot safely for groceries. Our Milanezza Mercadito offers 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% by ordering online. Use code ONLINE. Order online here.

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant, is located in the CVS Plaza

Donut Gallery Diner

Nothing better than an old fashion diner burger! Ours is unique! Add bacon and our delicious Sweet potato fries!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

And now you can enjoy our classic diner food indoor or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%