Enjoy this great weather while supporting these participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, many of whom offer enhanced outdoor seating.

#meal-deals this Wednesday, December 16, 2020

La Scala

Join us tonight - Open for Indoor dining and limited outdoor seating, or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night with Takeout. Offering curbside delivery

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Wednesday night dinner pasta-dish from their regular menu!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Piononos

Sweet day wishes from Piononos

Prepare for the weekend by pre-ordering our famous Strawberry Pavlovas with Dulce de Leche. If you need assistance with your order you can text us back or visit our website, click here.

Dulces días es de Piononos

Prepárese para el fin de semana ordenando una de nuestras famosas Pavlovas de Fresas con Dulce de Leche. Si necesita ayuda con su orden puede responder este mensaje o puede visitar nuestra sitio web aqui.

Thank you,

Piononos Team

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

Today, our mid-week special is our Branzino alla Griglia (only $33), whose exceptional preparation is only surpassed by the incredible flavors.

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete menu and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Wednesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Join us today, indoor & outdoor seating to help with social distancing.

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Want something really unique to celebrate the great weather? Sit outside in our expanded terrazita anf try our Wednesday featured sandwich - our Crispy sandwich and fries!

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Brasas KB

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Wednesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!! We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Visit for lunch or dinner and try one of our new menu additions, like our refreshing octopus carpaccio! Perfection

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating, takeout or delivery!

Today’s special are our special Salmon sliders!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS!

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Place your Holiday meal order today. Boater’s offers the traditional Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) feast, with delicious lechón asado with all the fixings as well as roasted turkey. Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Tacopolis

What do they say at Tacopolis? Everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacos! Tacos! Burritos! and all your favorite Mexican dishes!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m. for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of your Wednesday lunch or family-dinner. Choose from any one of our value combinations, starting at $5.99.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Make it a Sake-Lunch-Wednesday and try one of the delicious options in our new Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99.

Introducing our new lunch special menu, starting at $10.99

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Enjoy a delicious dinner and save with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL, only $22.00. Choose soup or salad and up to 5-choices for the main dish plus dessert!

Please call (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to “The Golden Hog Brunch” tray! Order for delivery or pickup. Email for more information

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Veggie / Red Beans / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: BBQ Pork Ribs / Chicken Spinacg / Corvina pico de mango / Mushroom Ravioli

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Broccoli / Plantain

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Let us cook for you these holidays! Catering By Novecento. Your only duty is to enjoy… We'll take care of the rest. To place your takeout, catering or delivery order call (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Milanezza

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining in our expanded terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

Treat yourself this Wednesday. Enjoy our Italian Croquetas - Prosciutto di parma, provolone, parmesan and mozzarella croquetas with a creamy cognac infused pink sauce. Come on! You deserve it.

Need help with groceries? Try our 1-hour safe-delivery service from our Milanezza Mercadito! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Breakfast? At any hour of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor dining & in this great weather, enjoy breakfast “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00

For dinner, try Tutto Family Meal! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. To order online – click here – or by call (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal from our $18.95/pp eat-in or takeout menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%