Celebrate the beautiful weather while enjoying a nice meal - and savings - outdoors at one of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants.

#meal-deals for Thursday, January 7, 2021

La Scala

Open for indoor dining and limited outdoor dining and takeout. Make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Year End Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Do not be left out of the best Venezuelan “cachitos and tequeños” New year’s Day. Get them in our Gran-N-Go section and enjoy them at home.

Today, try the traditional Venezuelan Arepa PABELLON… Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese. Only $6.94

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Open Seas Cafe

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for New Year’s Day

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We invite you to enjoy a ride on our new Surrey Quadricycles to savor even more of what Crandon Beach Park has to offer.

On this Monday, we invite you to try our delicious Bahaiman Conch fritters for only $9.95 for 6 or $17.95 for a dozen

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order.

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of your lunch or dinner today!

Choose from any of our specials, with deals starting at $5.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday – 5 to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, now delighting Key Biscayne residents with authentic Italian cuisine.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

Today we invite to try our “Tortelloni Verdi Speck e Rosmarino” - handmade fresh spinach tortelloni filled with cheese, amici tomatoes sauce, speck (Italian smoked prosciutto) and rosemary

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Today, we are featuring our Venezuela tasting platter...Mini-cachapas, Boli-arepas, Tequeños, Mini-empanadas, Crispy-arepas.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Today, receive a FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Thursday. What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Open Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m. for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Start today by enjoying a nice seaside breakfast at LightHouse Cafe or indulge on some fresh stone crabs at Boater’s Grill. Only $38 per order. (6 pieces)

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Tacopolis

Have you tried the newest taste on the island? Tacos! Tacos! You made it to Thursday.

Today, we invite you to enjoy our featured dish… Burrito- fajita with guacamole!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. WE ARE OPEN AND DELIVER! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

We have your lunch solved. Try our Gourmet Deli Lunch Boxes. Choose your favorite sandwich (Miguelito, Kinki, Roast Beef, Reuben, Turkey, Spanish, Smoked Salmon, French Ham are just a few of our top picks.), cookie and chips. They come individually packed (covid times friendly )for the beach, boat, picnic and on the go!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Black Beans / Creamy Carrot - Ginger

Main Course: Shredded Beef / Fresh Turkey / Merluza Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Green Beans / Plantains

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; or order online here

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Join us for Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m. and today, we invite you to order our Fresh mussels: a must-try delicacy

Or join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

To place a takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Choose soup or salad and up to 5-choices for the main dish plus dessert!

Today, we are featuring our SALMON LIMONE - Alaskan salmon simply grilled and topped with our house made Meyer lemon dressing made fresh daily.

Call us directly to inquire about today’s selections and to order at (305) 456-0480

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Donut Gallery Diner

Thankful Thursday... $5.00 off your $35 purchase!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! And now we serve dinner! And we serve breakfast ANY TIME of the day!

Open for dine-in indoor & expanded outdoor seating area and Takeout

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

Milanezza

Enjoy the weather!!! HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY - Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery.

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda only $9.00!!!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

We invite you to visit the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal from our $18.95/pp eat-in or takeout menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

Costa Med Bistro

Visit for lunch or dinner in our expanded outdoor seating area and try some of our new dishes, like our Petit Filet Mignon with truffle french fries.

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Mini Spicy Tuna Tartar

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried Sake Room for lunch? We’ve introduced a specially priced lunch menu, starting at $10.99

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%