Cooler temps give island residents an opportunity to enjoy the many outdoor dining options offered by many of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants. And leave room for dessert… on this Sweet Sunday.

#Meal-Deals for Sunday, January 17, 2021

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med for indoor dining or if you prefer, at home this evening.

Satisfy that sweet tooth with our housemade Creme Brûlée - the perfect dessert to end any dinner.

Featuring a new menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options.

You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Sunday travel to Italy… well, at least to a slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. You can’t miss our homemade “Ciambella” with fresh pastry cream to finish your meal. It’s to die for

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order, click here.

Stop by our grill and enjoy our New BBB! Made for the Brave Burger. Grilled to Order in our meat market. Only offered Sundays And after, stop by our bakery for a sweet completion

Call for Sunday’s menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or use our convenient online order here

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Today, try the original Venezuelan dessert / poster.../ GOLFEADO!

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe.

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

Our dessert is our setting… great beachside cuisine!

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are: Monday to Sunday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our featured desert this Sunday dessert… Apple tempura with ice cream!

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

This Sunday, sit in our new and expanded “terrazita” and enjoy delicious homemade cookies with a cafe con leche

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Enjoy this Sunday by enjoying some of the freshest stone crabs on the island. Only $38 per order (6 pieces)

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

After a great meal at Boaters, leave room for the most unique dessert on the island… Boaters’ MATRIMONIO… a combination of 2 traditional Cuban desserts in one! Flan and Arroz con leche!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Novecento

What’s the “IN” place to be this Sunday? Well between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today that will be at Novecento for the best, brunch on the island. Delicious food, cold drinks and socially-distant fun times, PLUS A FREE MIMOSA!

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot. Open for indoor or outdoor dining, takeout or delivery

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Sunday Mood special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

What else to order with your Dominos Pizza? How about our addictive brownies?

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet you’ve never had anything as uniquely good as our Gulab Jamun - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

This Sunday, try our Churros! Soooooo gooood!

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago and serves authentic Mexican cuisine in a casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save $ but do not sacrifice taste with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00.

Save room and add our famous homemade tiramisu to any order!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Milanezza

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

For today’s dessert, try our Panqueque with dulce de leche & ice cream

Get your groceries safely delivered in 1-hour from our Milanezza Mercadito! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% in your entire online order, use code ONLINE. To place your online order, click here.

Donut Gallery Diner

Open for indoor dining and now with expanded outside seating!!! Enjoy classic diner breakfast and lunch “al fresco”

Treat yourself to a good old fashion diner-breakfast, and add pancakes for that sweet touch

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Please visit us online by clicking here

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Enjoy a family-style dinner at home for less than $50!

Spaghetti and meatballs is a great comfort food for a Sunday! It is one of the options on our FAMILY MEAL DEALS menu! Pair it with a Caesar or House salad and we will@also add some of our yummy homemade bread! Serves 4-6 for only $45.00!!

And Count memories, not calories… add one of our delicious and unique desserts to your Family Meal!

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. Order online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining and Takeout.

Do not fret your Sunday wine selection. Visit our new WINE CELLAR for an incredible array of wines, now at discounted prices. We have the perfect pairing for any of our specialty PAELLAS.

And enjoy Kebo’s special $18.95/pp menu offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

And for dessert, try our authentic crema catalana

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

La Scala

Closed Sundays. Check back Monday to select your Monday dinner!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jennifer Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a Monday takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%