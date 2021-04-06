What do you eat on a Taco Tuesday? Well, tacos and many other meal options offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Taco Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

A winning combination this Tuesday. Our shrimp tacos to be enjoyed in our outdoor terrazita.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

We invite you to enjoy a TRUE Beachside Taco Tuesday! Try our MEAT Tacos - only $9.95 for an order of 2. Pair it up with flavorful margarita; the perfect combination.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We are located at Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Blvd. in South Beach. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305-4747

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! Making Taco Tuesday a bit more special on the island!

Today is a day to try any of our deliciously different and authentic Tacos this Tuesday

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico, offering the mix of gastronomic and entertainment to share with Key Biscayne in a casual, family setting.

Open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

La Scala

Tuesday dinner at La Scala is just what you need. Anything you select from our full menu will surely please the family. Or try a seafood pasta dish! Let Chef Jose prepare your own take.

Open for with limited outdoor seating, Takeout, with curbside service available

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thank the Key Biscayne community for their continued support!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s Burger, we love hamburgers! Confident we have your favorite combination!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

This Tuesday try our featured item… Two Hot Dogs with fries on special!

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call (786) 401-7474

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

PANNA

PANNA offers a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

At PANNA, everyone can find something to eat for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner

We are proud to offer the best Venezuelan “cachitos and tequeños” on the island, made with traditional recipes.

Today, enjoy one of our empanadas… with our green cilantro sauce! Delicious.

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, with social distancing, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Featuring a delicious menu with some Takeout & delivery meal options. Try our Octopus Carpaccio. Incredibly delicious and healthy!

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Enjoy a delicious pasta dish, like our GNOCCHI - house made ricotta dumplings and plum tomato sauce.

Or want to enjoy our homemade pastas at home. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. See prices below:

- FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday, a fantastic day for a special South Indian meal.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Open for Dine-In indoor or outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Try our Hog’s Tuesday's special - Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled to order fresh chicken breast, cheese, avocado and bacon. Stop by the grill, order and enjoy!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Spinach / Beef Barley / Broccoli Cheddard

Main Course: London Broil / Chicken Milanese / Shrimp / Cheese-Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: White Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order or order online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Enjoy a delicious lunch and save with our SAKE ROOM Special Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Milanezza

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expanded outdoor seating in our Terrazita, Takeout or delivery.

Today, make Milanezza your place for lunch and order from our special $13.95 lunch menu

Want groceries delivered to your home safely? Milanezza Mercadito provides 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more. We also deliver all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home.

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 Traveler's Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Toast breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. You can order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Treat yourself today with our Bread toast with duck foie gras & Salmon. Nothing like it on the island

Order a KEBO-quality meal from our $18.95/pp eat-in menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

Donut Gallery Diner

Today is TED’S SPECIAL day at DGD.

Enjoy breakfast in our dining room or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area. Also offering takeout.

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Closed Tuesday.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent cuisine

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Tuesdays.

New Hours. Monday, Wed, Thur and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Open until 11 p.m. Fri and Sat

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%