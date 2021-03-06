Dealing with an uncertain economic climate can challenge any business. Add in pandemic-driven measures outside your control and a business's creativity and stamina can be stretched to the max

Such was the challenge faced by the team at the popular island Japanese fusion restaurant Kazumi.

“Before the pandemic, we did not offer delivery and used to take a handful of takeout orders,” said restaurant manager José “Pepe” Sanz, adding that the restaurant went from an average of perhaps eight takeout orders a day to as many as 70 during the height of the pandemic.

“We traditionally stayed away from takeout and delivery as we do not prepare anything ahead of time. For example, all of our rolls are made fresh at the time they are ordered,” said Sanz. “As we looked at how we needed to operate within the takeout and delivery limitations imposed by the village and county, we needed to find a way where we would not compromise on our quality standards yet remain open so we could survive,

“Unless we physically expand the kitchen, there are some limitations as to how fast we can prepare every order that comes in. We are not fast food.”

Sanz said they take great pride in the freshness of their ingredients. “We are very selective in how our dishes look and feel when we serve them, and we wanted to make sure that what our customer ordered reflected our dish presentation standards.”

The team at Kazumi shifted into creative overtime, developing a plan that included keeping their team members employed and most important, safe. In order to control the quality of the delivery – and keep the employees with hours, Kazumi launched their own delivery service. “That way we can make sure the order leaves our restaurant as soon as it is finished.”

To provide employees with an additional earnings opportunity, they open Sundays for takeout and delivery.

According to Sanz, the boldest move they made -- and one they see continuing -- was to launch an online order component to their website, in part due to deal with the potential bottleneck of taking all orders via phone. “That was a big decision for us,” said Sanz, adding that it has been successful and will be kept, post-pandemic.

Sanz said there are actually more options available on their online menu than in the restaurant. “We keep all the past special rolls we introduce, and those are not on our printed menu.”

As things return to some operating normalcy, Kazumi is not relaxing their commitment to safety. “We continue to test our employees regularly and go above and beyond what the CDC guidelines say.”

Sanz and the ownership at Kazumi have been overwhelmed with the support of the Key Biscayne community. “We are grateful beyond words,” he said while relating the story of a loyal customer who went from dining at Kazumi once or twice a week to placing a delivery order every day.

“As we start seeing them more often dining with us, we can get back to recognizing them and what they order. It is so good to see them, although we welcome and appreciate their online orders as well,” Sanz said smiling.

If you go

KAZUMI is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. They are open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To place an order, click here or call (305) 361-2675