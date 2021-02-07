Kebo earns Restaurant Guru recognition for its food, wine and atmosphere

“It is very satisfying when you are recognized by others, by your customers and the industry for doing things the right way,” said Jose Castellanos, owner and operator of the popular KEBO Spanish Restaurant in the Key Colony Plaza.

Castellanos was reacting to unique recognition his restaurant received this week when the website Restaurant Guru named Kebo’s croquettes (croquetas) the best in Key Biscayne. Restaurant Guru also ranks Kebo as 179th out of over 6,100 establishments in Miami.

“We knew we made a good croquette; customers always told us how much they enjoyed them,” said Castellanos.

The process of making croquettes at Kebo is a 100 percent artisan process. “From beginning to end, the entire process is by hand,” Castellanos said. Kebo uses real Serrano ham and béchamel sauce. Even the breading used for the croquettes is grounded at Kebo, using the same Spanish bread they serve their customers.

That recognition comes as the page was turned on 2020, a year where everyone’s world was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, makes it all the more special.

“The beginning of the pandemic was hard. We had not been a restaurant that delivered or even did much takeout,” Castellanos said. “To all of a sudden have to close our dining room… we felt like ‘se nos caia el mundo arriba’ (the world was falling around us).”

Castellanos operates the family-owned restaurant with wife Ester Tarin, and together they made a decision. In the face of sudden uncertainty they were going to stick to their values of customer-first and delivery of quality products.

“If you have conviction in what you do, and you are faithful to your customers, to your ‘sabores’ and the quality of the products you serve, you let those values guide your actions as you change and adapt,” he said. Even at the height of the pandemic, Kebo did not cut corners. For example, Castellanos says Kebo is only one of a handful of Spanish restaurants who cut their Iberico “Pata Negra” ham by knife. No machinery.

“One of the things we take a lot of pride on is our dish presentation,” he said. “To suddenly have to translate this passion (for) takeout and delivery took some getting used to.”

However, he believes it is critical to always continue to improve, regardless of circumstances. “You are your own competition.”

Looking back on 2020, Castellanos said one of the high points was the success of their comfortable and expansive outside terrace area, where people felt safe with the tables spread apart for social distancing.

Another strong staple of Kebo’s arsenal is their extensive wine offering. Restaurant Guru describes it as such: “The wine list is extensive; every visitor will find something that satisfies their taste.” Kebo has an inventory of more than 8,500 bottles from 535 different labels. In fact, the pandemic prompted Kebo to add a wine “cellar” for customers to shop for wines meeting most every taste and budget.

Castellanos believes things will improve in 2021. It has already started, he said: “We see signs of improvement in our own business and the island.”

No matter how things play out, Castellanos plans on staying committed to Kebo’s main creed: “Primero el cliente” -- The customer always comes first.

If you go.

Kebo Spanish Restaurant is located at 200 Crandon Blvd., #104, in the Key Colony Plaza.

They are open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and remain open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They are closed Mondays.

To make a reservation, call (305) 365-1244.