Almost Friday! Celebrate the end of the work week with a delicious from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants; enjoy the day and Bon Appetit

#meal-deals for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

Can’t decide which Cachapa to go with? Try our Cachapa tasting for some variety?

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Costa Med Bistro

Visit for lunch or dinner in our expanded outdoor seating area, and indulge in our Thursday featured dish… our Petit Filet Mignon with truffle french fries.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, we are featuring our most popular appetizer - our delicious CRISPY TUNA SALMON with a drizzle of Tamarin!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

We have your lunch solved. Try our Gourmet Deli Lunch Boxes. Choose your favorite sandwich (Miguelito, Kinki, Roast Beef, Reuben, Turkey, Spanish, Smoked Salmon, French Ham are just a few of our top picks.), cookie and chips. They come individually packed (covid times friendly )for the beach, boat, picnic and on the go!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: London Broil / Chicken Palmito / Merluza Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: Cilantro Lime Rice / Asparagus / Plantain

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

AMICI At Key Biscayne

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

From San Marino, north of Italy, now delighting Key Biscayne residents with authentic Italian cuisine.

Today we invite to try our “Tortelloni Verdi Speck e Rosmarino” - handmade fresh spinach tortellini filled with cheese, amici tomatoes sauce, speck (Italian smoked prosciutto) and rosemary

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Join us today, we have a mouth watering roll waiting for you!

Have you tried Sake Room for lunch? We’ve introduced a specially priced lunch menu, starting at $10.99

Or enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

La Scala

Open for indoor dining and limited outdoor dining and takeout. Make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

The popular Italian Bistro thanks the community for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers! Confident we have your favorite combination!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

Make this a Twofer-Thursday as one of our hot dogs is never enough!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or visit us online here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Today, receive a FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Open Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m. for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Open Seas Cafe

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for New Year’s Day

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at Open Seas Cafe you can enjoy signature conch fritters, our renowned fish tacos and our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

Enjoy your pre-Friday, how about some ceviche and tostones? Oh sooooo good!

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Start today by enjoying a nice seaside breakfast at LightHouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Tacopolis

You made it to Thursday. Celebrate!

Today, we invite you to enjoy our featured dish… Burrito Rice Bowl!

Born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, Tacopolis offers Key Biscayne a family concept, with authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico in a casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Tuna Tartar

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%