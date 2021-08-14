Temperatures are reaching record highs, but Miami’s humidity makes us all feel hotter than usual. Luckily, there is no better place to cool off than the oasis that is Key Biscayne. The Key is the perfect island getaway, offering some of the area’s glitziest spots for the drinks to cool down this summer.

Milanezza, an Argentinian haven, has extended their happy hour specials into an all-day affair. From open to close, customers can enjoy beers for $3.99 or a glass of wine for $7.99. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.Monday to Sunday, a refreshing cocktail can be had for only $7.99.

According to the restaurant, the Caipirissima and the Primavera are the most popular cocktails this summer. Featuring Leblon alcohol and the freshest natural strawberries and lime, the Caipirissima is a natural refresher. The Primavera’s combination of Bombay gin, ginger ale, cucumber, lime and elderflower liqueur creates the perfectly refreshing mixture.

If your quest is to grab a drink with a friend and a sunset view, The Cleat and Lightkeepers are two of the hottest spots to visit.

The Cleat, which has unobstructed water views for the spectacular Key Biscayne sunsets, is in No Name Harbor inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. This casual outdoor bar offers some of the best Mojitos and Margaritas on the island and incredible ambiance.

For more of an upscale vibe, The Ritz Carlton’s Lightkeepers offers a swanky venue with an indoor and outdoor bar that has a sophisticated elegance. They offer “Toast it up Thursdays,” providing guests and residents $7 to $9 select cocktails, plus bar bites. The El Farito is a true favorite among guests, with its delicious blend of gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, fresh pressed lime juice, mint, cranberry syrup, cucumber syrup and Fever-Tree club soda.

Also inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, the beachside Cantina Beach offers the largest 100 percent Agave tequila collection in Miami.

The Ritz Carlton’s RUMBAR is so much more than a lobby lounge. We recommend the Black and Blue Mojito or the Classic Mojito.

For a more avant-garde cocktail, head over to Novecento. Here, islanders can enjoy the Guava Margarita, with its unique blend of guava, lime juice, tequila and agave. This creative concoction, not too sweet, is perfectly balanced and even includes fresh salt on the rim of the glass. In addition, the Pomegranate gin and Tonic is a one-of-a-kind house specialty served in a large, glamorous glass bowl. This treat includes gin, real pomegranate fruit, lemons and tonic water -- sure to refresh anyone looking for an afternoon respite.

Vinya, the newest addition to the island’s beverage scene, has an in-house sommelier, Allegra Angelo, and offer “No Corkage Monday”. Vinya also offers adult beverages unique to them, like the Lost in DR cocktail, a blend of chinola passion fruit liqueur, Anco Verde, Agave, lime, and tequila.

The key offers a relaxed break from the busy world of downtown Miami. It is the perfect place for a sunset cocktail, happy hour prices unlike anywhere else in Miami, or specialty cocktails.

The island will free your mind and change your perspective on life. The experience of drinks with a sunset view with wind running through your hair may be just the respite from reality one needs.