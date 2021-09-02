Hot, humid and lazy That is the weather forecast today Cool off with a nice meal like those offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Thursday, September 2, 2021

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

Can’t decide which appetizer? Try our Venezuelan tasting!

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Now open and offering delivery and online ordering!!!

Join us today and enjoy an authentic Italian Macchiato.

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666. To order online click here.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Costa Med Bistro

Visit us for lunch or dinner in our outdoor seating area, and indulge in our Pre-Friday featured dish… our Petit Filet Mignon with truffle french fries.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, we are featuring our most popular appetizer - our delicious CRISPY TUNA SALMON with a drizzle of Tamarin!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Treat yourself to something unique this Thursday… visit our grill and enjoy our delicious Churrasco with homemade chimichurri and the best natural french fries in town.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Vegan Carrot

Main Course: Beef Tenderloin / Fresh Turkey Breast / Corvina Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Green Beans / Sweet Potato Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried the Sake Room for lunch? Select from a varied and special menu with entries starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime.

We are your simple solution for feeding the family on a school night. Orders are delivered in 24 hours. Order today for tomorrow!

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32-degrees.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

To place an order, click here

Inka Bowl

Newest concept on the island… healthy Peruvian Fusion Bowls to enjoy at home.

Several delicious combinations Order on UberEats or call (786) 401-7474

Pick up your order in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers! Confident we have your favorite combination!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

Make this a Twofer-Thursday as one of our hot dogs is never enough!

We serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open from Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or visit us online here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Start today by enjoying a nice seaside breakfast at LightHouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Open Seas Cafe

Enjoy the day in a true beachside setting at OpenSeas Cafe enjoying our conch fritters, fish tacos together with a frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas. The perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service.

On this Wednesday, we invite you to try our delicious Bahamian Conch fritters for only $9.95 for 6 or $17.95 for a dozen

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (305) 606-5288 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Today, we are featuring our SALMON LIMONE - Alaskan salmon simply grilled and topped with our house made Meyer lemon dressing made fresh daily.

Call us directly to inquire about today’s selections and to order at (305) 456-0480

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Tuna Tartar

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, north of Italy, now delighting Key Biscayne residents with authentic Italian cuisine.

Today we invite you to try our “Tortelloni Verdi Speck e Rosmarino” - handmade fresh spinach tortellini filled with cheese, amici tomatoes sauce, speck (Italian smoked prosciutto) and rosemary

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

In the mood for an award-winning snack? Try KEBO’s croquetas, awarded best on the island by restaurantguru.com

Order a KEBO-quality meal and save with our Mid-Week special - $21.95/pp eat-in or takeout menu, offers a total meal that includes appetizer and a main dish. Offered Tuesday to Friday from Noon to 4 p.m.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center.

La Scala

Note: We are now closed for Summer Vacation and will reopen on Monday, September 6. Hope you enjoy the rest of your summer and wish all Key Biscayne students a safe return to school

Visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%