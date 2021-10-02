Key Biscayne Yacht Club is an exclusive community haven

A sense of community develops from the institutions that remain decade after decade. Starting in 1955, the Key Biscayne Yacht Club will soon celebrate its 70th birthday. Founded in 1955, to celebrate boating and create a watering hole for those with a passion for Biscayne Bay, it has grown from its original outpost to a newly renovated 40,000-sq.ft. clubhouse.

During the years, generations of families have gathered at the Club for fellowship. It is the only yacht club on the island, and its “water-minded” members take pleasure in sharing their love of sailing, motorboating, fishing and diving.

The private club, with its opulent decor, restaurants and clubhouse, provides a unique family-style venue for people to share time together.

Located on the waterfront at 180 Harbor Drive, the club features a spacious lobby with maritime décor. Raised 14 feet above sea-level, the club features unobstructed water views. With a dining room, clay tennis courts, pool, gift store, lounge, and outside covered veranda, the club offers numerous amenities to its 1,000 or so members.

Only 182 members are “equity members” with the right to vote on club matters. The membership process includes an application process, requiring sponsors (three members) and family photographs.

Membership levels include associate, junior, non-resident, and regular membership. The Legacy and junior membership allow for reduced rates for those ages 21 – 35 years. Regular membership holds a financial equity interest in the club’s property and assets. A regular member must be an associate member for at least two years.

The club’s Board of Governors oversees club operations. Flag members include the Commodore, Vice Commodore, Rear Commodore, treasurer and secretary. The commodore position is held for a one-year period.

“We opened our newly renovated club during the pandemic and members actually felt safe. It is like a home, a local place,” said Commodore Luiz “Lucho” de la Cruz.

de la Cruz, a Key Biscayne resident, has spent his entire 45 years on the island around the Club. He has many childhood memories of his family enjoying time together at the club. Today, he can be found there almost every night.

“My first date with my wife, Gloriosa, was at the yacht club,” said de la Cruz. “My kids were born while we were members and have grown up going to the club. They are both junior members now and I hope for them to become regular members someday.”

With a three-year wait list, initiation fees are due upon entry and there is a special reduced rate for legacy members. Over 120 families are currently on the waitlist, and only three or four families get in per month.

With the number one sailing program in the country for kids, the yacht club offers lessons in which youth learn to sail and compete -- against fellow club members and against other yacht clubs. The KBYC plans to build a sailing center on its premises soon.

The Club holds many sailing regattas around the island, including their famed Southeast Dinghy Race for kids. Offering Hobe Cats on site, the KBYC offers sailors, new or experienced, a perfect venue to learn as Biscayne Bay is protected from open ocean seas.

The club is known for its fantastic member gatherings, themed nights, waterfront dock parties, and fishing tournaments. Many of the parties are put together by the Seabelle -- ladies hand-picked by the Commodore to help with planning.

Three separate dining areas in the KBYC feature an assortment of foods inspired by Latin, Asian and Caribbean flavors.

The Chart Room offers an array of casual to upscale dishes, including a Mahi Mahi sandwich, pizzas, crispy calamari, conch chowder, and crispy duck confit. Food can be enjoyed on the expansive outdoor verandas and featuring sunset views. The Burgee Bar, connected to the Chart Room, is a boater’s paradise, with hardwood floors and burgee flags that create a nautical environment.

The second floor offers“The Commodore’s Lounge and another restaurant with a more sophisticated menu.

Sitting poolside members can enjoy anything from a juicy burger to a fish sandwich or salad at the Gazebo. Wine can be ordered by the glass or bottle and be shared on either one of the upstairs or downstairs Verandas.

Overall, the clubhouse offers a serene sense of community -- a comfortable place where like-minded neighbors and friends feel a sense of camaraderie.

For more information, visit kbyc.org or call (305) 361-9171.