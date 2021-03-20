Saturday! Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are offering a wide range of delicious options to help make your weekend a little more enjoyable

#Meal-Deals offerings for Saturday, March 20, 2021

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!.

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday our Special Featured dish is our unique take on Grilled Veal Chop with vegetables and mushrooms sauce! Try it!

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Alberto, Raymundo, Chef Jose and Jenniffer! And happy to announce that Alberto and Raymundo are back delighting diners. Stop by and say hello!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper this Saturday!

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Make this Saturday special with our Patacon (tostones) Arepa!

At PANNA, everyone can find something to eat for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting this weekend… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

Try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

This Saturday, try our mixed grill, you will love it! Order from the beach and we deliver to you

We offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order. V

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

It is Saturday! Get your day or morning off to a good start with our French Toast and bacon!

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Sake Room

Introducing the new SAKE LUNCH Special menu. Lunches starting at $10.99!

Plus receive a FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a Saturday night date to Italy… well, at least to a slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. Enjoy dishes dreamed in San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent service

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room, observing social distancing.

This Saturday, go sophisticated. Enjoy our New Zealand marinated lamb chop dressed in a garlic sauce and purple potatoes.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Now in stock! Dolce & Gabbana Limited Edition Colomba Easter Cakes. A must try

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Minestrone / Vegan Broccoli

Main Course: Meatloaf / Chicken Francese / Shrimp / Pasta Alfredo

Side dishes: Ginger Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Yukon Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the weekend with a double patty delicious burger!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

At Pop’s, we serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

Classic and perfect: Filetto di Manzo! This grilled filet mignon is served with sautéed garlic mushrooms and a Barolo red wine demi-glace sauce.

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

We are open daily for Lunch 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Dinner 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot for brunch this weekend. Brunch available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special menu and FREE Mimosa or Bellini.

Enjoy a specially crafted menu and superb service

Place your takeout or delivery order at (3050 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Breakfast? Served any time of the day. Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor and outdoor dining.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Open 7 days a week, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Indoor Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Join us for a late morning breakfast this Saturday! Try our mexican scramble with chorio, veggies and ham!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Milanezza

ALL DAY, EVERYDAY HAPPY HOUR. Celebrate this weekend relaxing in a hipster atmosphere and taste the best food, beers, wines and new signature cocktails at our full bar

Open for Expanded Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

Get your groceries safely delivered in 1-hour from our Milanezza Mercadito! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Online Liquor Outlet available. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Order online and save 10% on your order. Click here to place your order.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save while enjoying quality Italian cuisine with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Soup or salad, choice of 5 different entries and dessert. Please call for the daily menu selection.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

This weekend, feed the entire family for less than $50!

Try Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when you order. Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Make it a Kebo Saturday. Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, try our award winning - named best in Key Biscayne by restaurantguru.com - either ham or bacalado. All handmade.

Visit our new Wine Cellar for that special bottle. You will enjoy the selection and the new competitive prices and pair that perfect bottle with one of our special paellas.

Enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our $18.95/pp special menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%