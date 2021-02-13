Bet on style and stay on track. Have a clear strategy and adapt when necessary. Find new proposals and offer new menu options. Have a positive look.

Gladys Arneri, a key piece for Milanezza's success in Key Biscayne, talks about all this and more with the Islander News.

IN. How many years has Milanezza been in Key Biscayne?

GA. We have been with the restaurant for eight years, and it has been a time of learning for our audience, getting to know our client, getting to know the culture, and from that to adapt the business. This way we grow the brand and … to be a benchmark on the island.

IN. How much does style matter at the restaurant?

GA. We understand the Key Biscayne customer is a gourmet customer, who likes quality. We also take into account that he is a captive client; that he lives on an island and does not want to always eat the same thing. That forces us to change every week. We have been improving the quality of the product a lot.

We also get involved with the community. We participate in activities with the homeless and other initiatives. I think it is a learning process and we are adapting. The concept with which we opened the restaurant did not change. We affirmed it. We started with an international style, but we realized that what people were asking for was an Argentine style, a traditional menu.

IN. What is the most requested dish in the restaurant?

GA. The normal Milanese, Maria. Then Bianca, who has burrata and prosciutto. Then everything that is grilled entrana, choripan and empanadas.

IN. How has the last year been? How did you manage to cope with the pandemic?

GA. We were able to overcome the difficulties the pandemic presented with a lot of work. The complicated thing was having to continuously adapt to new rules and restrictions. From the beginning, we used online ordering and a delivery system, and that allowed us to adapt quickly. We launch initiatives such as the market and happy hour all day.

At one time we could only leave the delivery and online sales open. Officials also allowed us to use the terrace, and now we have a new space there.

We launched an online store where you can buy all fresh products and cook dishes from our menu at home. The market is a new business unit that is going to remain.

We benefited from the fact that people are at home. More people on the island eat in Key Biscayne. That is why we launched a lunch menu that changes regularly -- so that people do not get bored.

IN. How do you expect the rest of the year?

GA. We don't know what's coming! There is a lot of uncertainty, I think. This is day by day. We are going forward, and we are tackling the lemons... Let what has to come, come; we always have a positive look.

IN. How much do family and friends take part in the management of the restaurant?

GA. It is not easy to run a restaurant. It takes a lot of time. We have to do it and also keep the family together. But we have been adapting. Max takes care of the finances, the procedures, the entire operation. I am more in charge of branding and marketing. And we have our children, Tomás, who is 11, and Oliver, who is 9.

Friends are a very important part, always supportive, but they know they don't always have to eat at Milanezza. From the beginning, the restaurant wanted to be a meeting point. We have worked hard for that.

IN. What did you do before Milanezza?

GA. Max had a tourism agency in Argentina, with several branches. He is a business administrator and chef. Before coming to Miami, he helped to install the Benihana brand in Argentina. I worked for many years as a marketing manager for the Persicco ice cream chain. And then I worked with a communication consultancy, helping land luxury brands Salvatore Ferragamo, Jaguar, Cartier and Pernod Ricard.

If you go

Milanezza, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza at 700 Crandon Blvd. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can reach them at (305) 646-1001.