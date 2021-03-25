Narbona brings a taste of South American to it’s unique restaurant-food emporium

Contrast. A mix between luxury and down-home hospitality; between warehouse/supermarket and high-end dining establishment.

That, in a nutshell, comprises the impression visitors to Narbona Natural Foods can now witness first hand. After a year-long COVID-related delay, Narbona finally opens its doors Thursday, March 25.

The goal for the store, explains Jeronimo Cantón, general manager of US operations for the Uruguay-based company, is to create dishes that taste like your grandmother’s cooking, except Grandma studied high-end gastronomy.

“We are a very visual company, from the store’s ambiance to the way we present our dishes,” Cantón told Islander News, adding that the philosophy is to make patrons feel comfortable. He wants their takeaway to be that the store “tiene corazón; tiene vida,” (has heart, has life).

Narbona’s roots in Uruguay date back to 1909 and Jeronimo’s father, Eduardo Cantón. has not only continued the company’s tradition since taking over 30+ years ago, but grown it in Uruguay and Argentina.

And now Key Biscayne.

“We are very much a family business,” says the younger Cantón, explaining that they are counting on the familiarity of the key’s South American population with the Narbona brand translates into success.

Jeronimo Cantón was born in Argentina and studied Business Administration there before moving to work for the company’s operations in Punta del Este, one of Uruguay’s most popular resort destinations, known for its incredible beaches and glamorous parties. Cantón hopes their experience interacting with Punta del Este’s demanding clientele serves them well with Key Biscayne’s population. “We want to become part of your ‘dia a dia’ (day to day),” he said.

Narbona’s Key Biscayne’s menu reflects the year-round weather here. “Our food offerings will have something for every taste and budget.” The Key Biscayne operation’s menu will have more variety and larger number of options than in their South American stores.

There will be an emphasis on small plates, tapas, but they will also offer hearty meal options like an in-bone ribeye milanesa. Narbona will make their pastas on site and have pasta dishes starting at $12. A cheese plate, with honey drizzle, and several cheese and Charcuterie boards are expected to be popular tapas.

In addition to the set menu, Narbona plans to offer daily specials and a large assortment of desserts, like their signature panqueque con dulce de leche.

“We want to offer a high-end and elegant feel, but keep our prices affordable,” Cantón said, stating that many menu items will start in the $7-$9 range.

Chef Lucio Olgiati, who spent time in Uruguay becoming familiar with the company’s operating creed, is working to adapt the menu. Highlights, he said, include the salmon and/or tuna tartare, which is offered with a choice of three sauces --maracuyá (passion fruit), mango and traditional. There is also a crab cake with avocado topping that is sure to please locals, Chef Lucio says, as well as a grilled octopus appetizer that Chef Lucio and Cantón think will quickly become a favorite.

There are also your traditional Uruguayan dishes, like Chivito-tipo-Uruguayo (traditional Uruguayan sandwich) and empanadas like ham and cheese, meat and spinach.

Narbona will open for breakfast with traditional dishes like waffles, French toast, granola and their homemade yogurt.

Soon, Cantón said, the company will be making its own yogurt and ice cream daily right in the store.

But Narbona is much more than a restaurant. It is also a marketplace, where you’ll find a Grab-and-Go section featuring meats to cold cuts, cheese and jellies. Narbona’s own product line is vast and visible everywhere, from a large selection of wines, to Narbona cheeses, to a coffee selection especially harvested for Narbona.

Cantón fills with pride when describing the company’s dulce de leche, which he says is the best around, bias aside.

The Key Biscayne store’s setting reflects an old fashioned food “almacen” (warehouse) with many modern twists and a certain unassuming elegance. It is this setting, combined with personalized service, that the Cantóns are banking on for success.

“Covid had a significant impact on our company, but some good things came out of it,” said Cantón. “In Uruguay, we became efficient in home delivery. Plus, during the time we were closed to the public, we worked on creating and perfecting our yogurt and ice cream.”

The company has also developed very stringent internal safety protocols to make their customers and employees safe.

Cantón’s message to the island? “Give our service, food quality and ambiance a chance. We pour our hearts into our work on a daily basis to create a good experience for our customers.”

If you go.

Narbona Natural Foods will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 260 Crandon Blvd, in the Square Shopping Center.

You can reach them at (786) 796-1400 or by visiting them online at narbonafood.com.