Editor’s Note. A good wine is one of life’s pleasures, especially when paired with some of the delicious taste options available on the island. Whether you are a novice, a connoisseur or simply interested in sipping the perfect dinner compliment, enjoying a glass of wine can complete the taste of Key Biscayne experience. To help our readers make sense of the various options in vino, we present Wine Forecast, a new monthly column by Marcella Carneiro, an island neighbor and certified wine educator.

Even though temperatures do not vary that much in South Florida (they didn’t in Rio de Janeiro, my hometown, either), I often hear things like “This is a wine for a summer day,” “Rosés are perfect for Spring,” and other comments connecting wine to the weather.

Being myself a forever-loyal white wine lover, the kind that overlooks pairing methodologies and disregards outside temperatures, it took me a while to admit that some styles of wine do go very well under certain circumstances -- especially if you are trying to boost the experience as a whole, and not just paying attention to the liquid part, as some wine aficionados like myself do.

However, instead of focusing on the “color” of the wine, a more efficient approach would be to choose your wine based on its “weight” or alcohol level. Both concepts usually correspond.

Let’s say you are spending the day at the beach. A light-bodied wine, low in alcohol, would very likely allow you to enjoy hours of fun under the sun. But wait, isn’t this the profile of whites and rosés? Not always. I would rather drink a bloody red sangria, a Lambrusco (the sparkling red from Italy), or even a slightly chilled Pinot than a buttery, alcoholic Chardonnay.

On the other side of the spectrum, the light-bodied Gamay -- think Beaujolais -- would not be my pick on a chilly night on my patio if I also had a voluptuous Viognier to choose from. Got the concept?

Rosés also vary from lighter to fuller body, from less to more alcohol content. Usually, the lighter the color, the lighter the wine -- as pink shades result from the contact of the juice with the skin of red grapes (the source of tannin and thus structure) during the winemaking process.

So, next time you choose your wine, try not to focus solely on the color!

• Gamay, Pinot Noir and Valpolicella are examples of reds with low tannin levels, which usually indicate light-bodied, less alcoholic wines. Bordeaux blends, Syrah and Zinfandel are examples of heavier reds.

• Chardonnay from warmer regions, Viognier and Gewürztraminer are examples of full-bodied (usually more alcoholic) whites, while Pinot Grigio, Albariño and Riesling are usually lighter- style whites.

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne since 2017. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and also as a wine consultant for The Golden Hog.

To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com