Happy Thanksgiving!

Enjoy a wonderful and safe holiday, either at home or enjoying a Thanksgiving meal from our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants, many are open today.. Our daily #meal-deals for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26, 2020

La Scala

Open Thanksgiving for dinner. Order takeout or dine in.

Open for indoor dining and limited outdoor dining and takeout. Make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Domino’s Pizza

Open Thanksgiving and safe a turkey, eat pizza!!

Choose from any of our specials, with deals starting at $5.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Piononos

Sweet Thanksgiving wishes from Piononos

Like every year we have limited availability of Strawberry Pavlovas with Dulce de Leche. If you need assistance with your order you can text us back or visit our website, click here.

Dulces Día de Acción de Gracias de parte del equipo Piononos

Como todos los años tenemos cupos limitados de Pavlovas de Fresas con Dulce de Leche. Si necesita ayuda con su orden puede responder este mensaje o puede visitar nuestra sitio web aqui

Thank you,

Piononos Team

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Located in Key Biscayne’s Galleria Shopping Center, 2nd floor

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Open Thanksgiving Day.

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open Thanksgiving Day.

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Why wait until Christmas, on Thanksgiving, take home our special Torta de navidad Artisan (Artisan Christmas cake) by special order.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

This Thanksgiving Day, receive a FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Thursday. What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Start this Thanksgiving with a beachside breakfast? We have a cafe con leche, freshly squeezed OJ and a perfectly cooked breakfast waiting for you!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Tacopolis

Have you tried the newest taste on the island? Tacos! Tacos! You made it to Thursday. Stop by and celebrate with a refreshing Michelada de Mango

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. WE ARE OPEN AND DELIVER! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Happy Thanksgiving!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Lentil / Butternut Squash

Main Course: Beef Tenderloin in Mushroom sauce / Roasted Fresh Turkey Gravy-Cranberry / Roasted Herb Salmon Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: White Rice-Stuffing / Green Beans with Silver Almonds /Sweet Mashed Potatoes with Marshmallow

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or order online here

Brasas KB

Thanksgiving lunch special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried Sake Room for lunch? We’ve introduced a specially priced lunch menu, starting at $10.99

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Join us for Happy Hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Choose soup or salad and up to 5-choices for the main dish plus dessert!

Call us directly to inquire about today’s selections and to order at (305) 456-0480

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Donut Gallery Diner

Thankful Thursday! $5.00 off your $35 purchase!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! And now we serve dinner! And we serve breakfast ANY TIME of the day!

Open for dine-in indoor & expanded outdoor seating area and Takeout

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

Milanezza

Make Milanezza your spot for Thanksgiving! We will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Special 3-course menu for eat-in or to enjoy at home

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY - Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Open for Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery.

Lunch special. Thanksgiving Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda only $9.00!!!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive & shaded outdoor seating and Takeout.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal from our $18.95/pp eat-in menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to make a reservation

Costa Med Bistro

Closed for Thanksgiving. Have a great one with your family and stay safe.

Will reopen Friday for lunch.Open for Indoor dining and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!! We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Visit for lunch or dinner and try some of our new dishes, like our Petit Filet Mignon with truffle french fries.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

Closed Thanksgiving.

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%