Sunday. Nicer weather. Enjoy a superb Sunday family meal and save with offers from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants.

#Meal-Deals for Sunday, November 15, 2020

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Sunday travel to Italy… well, at least to a slice of Italy right inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. Enjoy dishes dreamed in San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, Key Biscayne welcomes AMICI at Key Biscayne, the newest dining sensation on the island.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excell

Have you ever tried homemade “Piadina”? Piadina or Piada is an Italian flatbread, typically prepared in the Romagna historical region and now available in Key Biscayne

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our featured desert this Sunday dessert… Apple tempura with ice cream!

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Now available our Torta de navidad Artisan (Artisan Christmas cake) by special order. Come and taste it

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

After a great meal at Boaters, leave room for the most unique dessert on the island… Boaters’ MATRIMONIO… a combination of 2 traditional Cuban desserts in one! Flan and Arroz con leche!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Novecento

What’s the “IN” place to be this Sunday? Well between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today that will be at Novecento for the best, brunch on the island. Delicious food, cold drinks and socially-distant fun times, PLUS A FREE MIMOSA!

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot. Open for indoor or outdoor dining, takeout or delivery

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med for indoor dining or if you prefer, at home this evening.

Once you try our TRUE homemade and delicious Key lime pie you will keep coming back for more!

Featuring a new menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

And stop by our grill and enjoy our New BBB! Made for the Brave Burger. Grilled to Order in our meat market. Only offered Sundays And after, stop by our bakery for a sweet completion

Call for Sunday’s menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or use our convenient online order here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Sunday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

What else to order with your Dominos Pizza? How about “A Mini Mountain of Molten Chocolate”

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet you’ve never had anything as uniquely good as our Gulab Jamun - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

We have the best CHURROS on the island! Great for Sunday

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save $ but do not sacrifice taste with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00.

Add our traditional signature Yesenia Chocolate Cake!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Milanezza

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

For today’s dessert, try our flan with Argentinian dulce de leche

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is ready to deliver. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% in your entire online order, use code ONLINE. To place your online order, click here.

Donut Gallery Diner

Open for indoor dining and now with expanded outside seating!!! Enjoy classic diner breakfast and lunch “al fresco”

Treat yourself to a good old fashion diner-breakfast, our try our açaí fruit bowl!!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Please visit us online by clicking here

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Enjoy a family-style dinner at home for less than $50!

Spaghetti and meatballs is a great comfort food for a Sunday! It is one of the options on our FAMILY MEAL DEALS menu! Pair it with a Caesar or House salad and we will@also add some of our yummy homemade bread! Serves 4-6 for only $45.00!!

And Count memories, not calories… add one of our delicious and unique desserts to your Family Meal!

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. Order online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining and Takeout.

Do not fret your Sunday wine selection. Visit our new WINE CELLAR for an incredible array of wines, now at discounted prices. We have the perfect pairing for any of our specialty PAELLAS.

And we have plenty of delicious postres / desserts to satisfy any taste! Complete your Kebo meal with our unique take on the authentic Crema Catalana

And enjoy Kebo’s special $18.95/pp menu offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

La Scala

Closed Sundays. Check back Monday to select your Monday dinner!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jennifer Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a Monday takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Our Caco roll was voted best sushi on the island by teens, Read their vote here! And add one of our delicious desserts to your Sunday Kazumi delivery!

Closed Sunday.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%