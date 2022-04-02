Have you ever experienced a craving for a certain food or meal? The feeling can be very strong. You may think of it often over a few hours, days, or even weeks. It can feel as if it’s vibrating in your body in the same way that humming vibrates the bones around your neck and chest.

These are foods that are “humming” for you. You may have noticed that these foods taste particularly terrific when you get to eat them. You also will feel more satisfied after you eat them, than if you had eaten something else.

By contrast, a food that is “beckoning” you is one you weren’t thinking about before you saw, smelled or even tasted it. Some examples are passing a bakery and smelling baking cookies or bread, smelling chicken roasting as you shop for groceries, or an officemate who drops a piece of candy on your desk as she passes by. In these situations, you may not have been thinking about these foods, but you may just eat them because they are in front of you.

These are foods that beckon you.

For some people, certain foods hum often and others only occasionally. In my case, salad hums almost every day. I really like the juicy, vegetable tastes and textures, especially with protein foods like meat, poultry and fish. I always choose a vinaigrette dressing because the combination of the oil and vinegar, veggies, and protein food tastes especially terrific to me.

If you know you are hungry, it’s a chance to determine if any particular food is “humming” for you. This is very important. If you are hungry, physically hungry, and you eat what “hums” for you, not only will it taste better, but you will need less of it to feel full and satisfied.