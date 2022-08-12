Protein is one of many nutrients essential to the human diet. It’s also the focus of lots of attention in the media and advertising recently. Those information sources make it sound like many of us need more protein, but that’s generally not true.

Proteins are composed of 20 plus amino acids, 9 of which are essential (meaning, we must get from the diet). The others can be manufactured in the body. Proteins provide structure to bones, skin, muscle, collagen and the organs. Other proteins act as enzymes, which stimulate many chemical reactions in the body. Hemoglobin, the red substance that carries oxygen in the blood, is also a protein.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends that adults get a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day, or just over 7 grams for every 20 pounds of body weight. A 140-pound person needs about 50 grams of protein each day and a 200-pound person needs about 70 grams. This is much less protein than most people are consuming. The foods that provide the most protein in the US are those derived from animals. Some plant foods also provide good sources of protein. Here are some examples of protein in typical foods people eat:

You can see how easy it is to get all the protein you need from a typical diet. Cereal and milk for breakfast, a turkey sandwich for lunch, and you’ve got your 50 grams for the day. There is little risk for most people in consuming more protein than is needed, however the “extra” not needed for bodily function is burned as energy in the body.

An important note here is that many people find higher protein foods make them feel full for longer. Part of the reason is that protein foods often come with fat, which makes the stomach empty more slowly.

In my next column, I’ll write more about proteins in the human diet. There is a lot to say!

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com