Refreshing Apple Guacamole

Nearly everyone is looking for that next fun yet easy dish to make for friends and family. Whether it’s for a birthday party, anniversary celebration, date night or just a friendly neighbor stopping by for an afternoon of visiting, you can strive to impress with some of the latest recipes.

Most get-togethers call for something spunky, delicious and easy to serve. Try this Apple Guacamole, which hits every mark and is sure to leave your guests wanting more. With every scoop, their taste buds will fire, and they will think, “I’ve never tasted anything like this before.”

This dish only takes a couple moments to prepare and it’s perfectly balanced with fresh, juicy apples, spicy hot pepper sauce and the herbal hint of cilantro. It blends to create a smooth yet wonderfully crisp dip, perfect for any occasion. Whether it’s something casual or more high-end, this healthy mixture has you covered.

This guacamole is both creamy from the avocado and chunky from the onion and apple bites. It’s the perfect balance to appease your palate and, perhaps more importantly, your guests’.

If you have a picky eater on your hands, this dip is sure to spike some interest since it can be served with a variety of dippers. For example, try baked fruit chips, apple wedges or just tortilla chips.

It’s fun for little ones to help mash all the ingredients together with a fork (remember: safety first). Plus, the bright green color can lead little ones to eat with their eyes first. It also provides a healthy alternative to queso on family taco night.

Spending time with loved ones throughout the year is great, but good food can make it that much sweeter.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Apple Guacamole

3 ripe avocados, halved and pitted

½ cup finely chopped Vidalia onion

½ cup snipped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Bottled hot pepper sauce, to taste

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and finely chopped

Kosher salt or table salt, to taste

Assorted dippers (baked fruit crisps, apple chips, and/or tortilla chips)

Scoop avocado flesh into bowl; add onion, cilantro, lime juice, and hot pepper sauce. Mash with fork until it reaches the desired consistency. Stir in apple and season with salt to taste.

Serve with dippers.

